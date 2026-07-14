This is the third article in a series on Masonry—the occult political network that controls all so-called “republics” worldwide. In part one we explained how speculative Freemasonry was created by the City of London banking cartel in order to control the political class of its global empire. In part two we showed how Freemasonry spawned new orders and agencies to lower its profile while consolidating its power.

In this article we take a close look at how Masons control regional governments by focusing on the Masonic State of Idaho and the unaccountable agencies that hold real power. There is no doubt that similar stories could be told of all fifty states.

The main reason we are focusing on Idaho is because it is our home state,—the one we know in detail. Another is that Idaho is a “destination” for people trying to escape from disastrous misgovernment in their home states, because they believe that it is possible to run away from these problems. IT’S NOT. Idaho is just as “controlled” as every other state—but by lying, disingenuous RINOs and FAKE MAGA, rather than openly insane liberals.

Ideology doesn’t matter to the secret societies that administrate all fifty states. Only power matters, and the real power is not held by the people we think. And what’s worse is that even the people who hold key offices don’t matter much anymore—they are replaceable cogs. The Masonic “administrative state” is a corporate machine and it is running mostly on auto-pilot.

We are hoping that by exposing the inner workings of state and municipal corruption in what is considered a “conservative” state we can help people understand the extent of the problem. The entire system of American state government was built from the ground up by Masonic secret societies to serve themselves, and it better resembles a criminal syndicate than representative democracy.

There is nothing wrong with American ideals of self-government. But its current “implementation” was designed by Masons, for Masons, and it cannot be fixed by tweaking laws, or electing new representatives. We need to dismantle the corrupt, autocratic, unaccountable institutions that run our government, not replace the cogs in the machine.

The article covers the founding of the state government of Idaho, as well as the bureaucratic behemoth it has become. It is organized into three divisions:

Freemasons and the Founding of the West The Administrative State—Unelected Authorities The Power Pyramid—Minions and Oligarchs

Part I: Freemasons, and the Founding of the West

Idaho, like all other western states, was founded by Freemasons. We are told this by Freemasons themselves. Their video Freemasons and the Old West names dozens of well-known western pioneers and explorers who were Freemasons, and hints that much of the Masonic history of the west must remain secret.

Of course it must. This is because Freemasons are agents of globalist money-powers. The network of Freemasons who founded territorial governments, established mining towns and trading posts, and built transcontinental railroads throughout the west did so at the behest of foreign banking oligarchs.

What is surprising, though, is that huge swaths of the West were developed during the Civil War era, while the country was divided and deeply in debt. This is a list of critical legislation passed and territories established during the Civil War.

Pacific Railroad Acts (1862-64) (authorized federal land grants for a transcontinental railroad)

National Bank Act of 1863 (federally chartered banks issued a national currency backed with war-bonds)

Morrill Land Grant Acts of 1862 (allotted thousands of acres in western states for land-grant colleges).

Territories formed during Civil War: Colorado, Nevada, Dakota (1861); Arizona, Idaho (1863); and Montana (1864)

Territories formed during Reconstruction : Alaska (1867); and Wyoming (1868)

How could this be? How could a country at war and deeply in debt possibly undertake such an ambitious expansion program? There is a simple answer. Bloodshed and battles are a bonanza for bankers, as war-mongers have known for centuries.

“Buy when there’s blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own” —Nathan Rothschild.

The London Banking Cartel and their Freemason henchmen have used wars to drive countries into debt, take control of governments, and buy up land at fire-sale prices since the 1600s. By 1861 it was America’s turn.

Wars can only be funded by borrowing money, and Lincoln is often praised for issuing interest-free “greenbacks” instead of borrowing from foreign banks. But that was just a sleight of hand. There is more than one way to skin a cat, and global bankers always play “heads we win, tails you lose.”

Lincoln’s greenbacks required a network of federally chartered banks to issue a new, national currency that was backed by war bonds instead of gold. And a national banking system, combined with a federal government desperate for funds was exactly what foreign investors needed to guarantee favorable terms for a transcontinental railroad and the purchase of large tracts of property in the American West.

During the war, national banks bought war-bonds from the government at ~6% interest and used them as collateral for greenbacks. Greenbacks were never redeemable for gold, but they held their value because they could be traded for war-bonds. After the war, however, the value of greenbacks dropped dramatically because no more war-bonds were being issued.

Then, immediately after Grant’s unexpected 1868 victory the value of greenbacks stabilized. His first act as president was to sign the Public Credit Act of 1869, (and later the Resumption Act of 1875) promising to combat inflation by ensuring that both war bonds and greenbacks would be redeemed in gold.

What luck for the bankers, and who held hundreds of millions in war bonds, and had purchased millions in greenbacks prior to the election at 50 cents on the dollar.

Idaho Territory and International Bankers

By sheer coincidence, Idaho Territory was established on March 4, 1863, exactly one week after the National Banking Act was passed, and foreign investors with their Freemason henchmen were at-the-ready.

Many interesting pioneers descended on Treasure Valley immediately after Idaho was declared a territory, but two of the most interesting were the Falk brothers of Bavaria. The Falk brothers invested in mining interests, built Idaho’s first Smelter, and founded the Falk department store in 1868. Nathan Falk’s son Leo built two Boise landmarks: the Egyptian Theatre and Owyhee Hotel.

It seems the Falks had more than just great business sense: through their family in Bavaria, they appear to have been well-connected to the foreign banking community

In 1889 Nathan’s daughter Anne married a Rothchild, and in 1945, his granddaughter Jane Falk married Arthur Oppenheimer. The Oppenheimers were a prominent banking family that had been involved in mining and government finance since the 1600s. These strategic marriages raise the question: Why would two of the most powerful international banking families in the world marry their sons into a Boise pioneer family, in a remote, land-locked, mountain state, far from world of high finance?

Could it be that these banking families knew Idaho was one of the richest regions in the Western Hemisphere terms of natural resources—gold, silver, gems, minerals, timber, and water—LONG before the territory of Idaho was established?

Yes they knew. The “trappers and traders” of the Hudson Bay Company, who explored the area decades in the early 1800s, were also prospectors and surveyors. So the European banking families connected with HBC knew of the riches of Idaho, fifty years before the first Idaho gold rush, and seventy years before Silver Valley proved to be the most productive silver mining region in North America. They knew all along and planned ahead.

Early Idaho Masons

We have seen that International Bankers were involved in the founding of Idaho from the start. But what about Freemasons? How common were they among early settlers? Well for starters, the Falks and their cronies were Masons.

“Mr. Falk was both a Mason and Odd Fellow and was a most prominent representative of the Independent Order of B’nai B’rith. . . . and for many years he served as a director of the Chamber of Commerce.” Biography of Nathan Falk

What about other prominent early settlers? As it turns out, James Henry Hawley, the ninth governor of Idaho, wrote a well-known history of early Idaho. And the second volume of History of Idaho: Gem of the Mountains, lists the biographies and lodge affiliations of over 700 hundred early pioneers, including his own:

“Governor Hawley is a well-known representative of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, the Knights of Pythias, the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. He . . .has membership in the University, Country, Commercial and Rotary Clubs of Boise and in the Rocky Mountain Club of New York city.”

Of these other 700 notable Idaho pioneers who prospered before 1915, how many were associated with some form of Masonry? All nationally organized fraternal orders are part of the Masonic network so it is instructive consider those connections as well. The following “search” numbers provide a rough estimate, but are not precise:— Mason (269), Shriner or Mystic Shrine (76), Lodge (137), Elks (154), Moose (3), Odd Fellow (120), Commercial Club (Chamber of Commerce predecessor) (134), Chamber of Commerce (23), Knights of Pythias (51), Fraternal (187), Eagles (5), Rotary (22)

Given the well-known links between Mormonism and Freemasonry, it is also interesting to look at the religious affiliations of these 700 Pioneers:—Mormon (33), Latter-day Saints (135), Catholic (58), Baptist (29), Lutheran (4). Presbyterian (49), Episcopal (80), Quakers (10)

In conclusion, it seems that a high percentage of Idaho pioneers—at least half—were associated with some form of Masonry, and up to a quarter were members of the Mormon Church.

And a surprising number of Western pioneers, even in the late 1800s attended at least some college:—College (377), University (347). As we shall see, Education is very important to Idaho Masons.

Idaho Governors—Then and Now

In the second article in this series, we argued that between 1860 and 1920, Freemasonry spawned dozens of service clubs and fraternal orders (Rotary Club, Elks, Lions, Eagles, VFW, etc.) One of the purposes was to make the domination of local government by Freemason-linked officials less obvious. And the changing affiliations of Idaho Governors 100 years ago vs. today illustrates this transition very well.

From the time of Statehood to 1920 almost all Idaho governors were active Freemasons, or members of Masonic-linked Fraternities.

Edward A. Stevenson (1885-1889) Freemason , Grandmaster of Idaho Masons

George L. Shoup (1889-1890) Freemason , Grandmaster of Idaho Masons

Norman B. Willey (1890–1893) Not known as a Mason (but father was Hiram !!)

William J. McConnell (1893–1897) Knight of Pythias

Frank Steunenberg (1897–1901) Freemason and Odd Fellow

Frank W. Hunt (1901–1903) Freemason

John T. Morrison (1903–1905) Not known as a Mason

Frank R. Gooding (1905–1909) Freemason

James H. Brady (1909–1911) Freemason

James H. Hawley (1911–1913) Odd Fellow, Elks, Eagles, Pythias, Rotary

John M. Haines (1913-1915) Freemason , Elks

Moses Alexander (1915-1919) Freemason, B’nai B’rith.

In recent decades the links to Freemasonry are much less obvious. But most Idaho governors are associated with at least one Masonic-linked fraternal order or civic group. And virtually all have close relationships with Rotary Clubs and Chambers of Commerce, even if they are not regular members.

Don Samuelson (1967-71) American Legion, Elks, Kiwanis, NRA

John Evans (1977-1987) Freemason, Mormon, Rotary, Eagles, VFW, American Legion

Cecil Andrus (1971-77, 1987-1995) VFW, Demolay International, Gallatin Group

Phil Batt (1995-1999) Elks (resigned), Wassmuth Human Rights, IDGOP

Dirk Kempthorne (1999-2006) Chamber of Commerce, Jaycees , Mayor of Boise

Jim Risch (2006-2007) NRA , Idaho Bar, NFIB, Senate Committee on Intelligence

Butch Otter (2007-2019) Freemason, Order of Moose , NRA, American Legion, IACI

Brad Little (2019-2026) Idaho Community Foundation, NRA, UofI Foundation, IACI

The Masonic associations of Idaho’s governors is important because the vast majority of the corruption and backroom dealing within all Masonic governments occurs in the executive branch. The Masonic-controlled governor’s office is the portal through which administrative autocracy, bureaucratic bumbledom, and corrupt cronyism enter.

Part II: The Administrative State—Unelected Authorities

We have shown that the influence of Masonry on our political leaders is still strong, although it is less obvious than in previous years. But now we are going to turn our attention away from politicians and talk about structural problems—that is, A) unelected boards and commissions that have far too much power, and B) foundations, NGOs, non-profits, and “independent” government corporations that wield power without legitimate authority.

Most of these dubious institutions were put in place to serve Masonic interests, to remove decision-making from elected authorities, and to obscure the ways in which power-mongers exert their influence.

Obviously, some delegation of power is necessary in the executive branch, but many of the non-elected boards and agencies holding political power should not exist or should have far more limited authority. The problem is not just corrupt individuals, its the machine of power itself.

A. Unelected Boards and Commissions

The unelected boards and commission that run most of our state government are executive branch offices appointed by the governor. There are currently over 100 such boards, ranging from insignificant “advisory” boards, to behemoths, such as ISBE. From the point of view of a Masonic secret society that seeks to rule by underhanded methods, government by unaccountable, anonymous appointed officials is an extremely efficient system. Executive agencies have considerable latitude in how laws and regulations are enforced, oversight is limited, and most people have no idea how these institutions operate, or who runs them.

To be clear, the problem of run-away bureaucracies staffed by appointed “insiders” is an old one. In 1972 Idaho’s executive branch was re-organized to streamline state government. But it didn’t reduce the state bureaucracy—it just added more hierarchy and reduced transparency. There has never been a “golden age” of efficient, honest government in Idaho. That said, things have gotten immeasurably worse in recent decades.

We will now look at a few of the most important unelected boards in Idaho, to see how almost all decisions about 1) Education, 2) Subsidized housing, and 3) Roads and transportation have been removed from local communities, to unaccountable state agencies.

1. Idaho’s Education Behemoth

The Idaho State Board of Education (ISBE) is the granddaddy of all appointed commissions. ISBE governs Idaho’s entire public education system, including K-12, career-technical education, and public colleges/universities. It sets policy, establishes standards and regulations, approves teacher and administrator certification, prepares budgets, and oversees all state educational agencies.

The scope of the ISBE’s powers are enormous. The Education budget, prepared by ISBE consumes over half of all state spending ($3.25 Billion for 2025.) The plans for every program of study, every public building, standards for accreditation of every institution, and the credentialization of every public school superintendent must be approved by ISBE. ISBE not only supervises high level policy, it has authority to micromanage the decisions of local school boards and college trustees on personnel issues, as it has done so many times.

ISBE controls an enormous amount of state money, and has so much influence that we will return to it in a later section. Education is extremely important to Masons, not only because it is the largest component of the Idaho budget, but because, as Stalin once said: “Education is a weapon, whose effect depends on who holds it, and at whom it is aimed”.

2. The Idaho FED, and Low Income Housing

The Idaho Housing and Finance Agency (IHFA) is a self-supporting financial entity authorized by the Idaho State Legislature to manage Federal housing subsidies, and to provide funding for affordable housing and economic development. It is a private bank that has exclusive rights to finance certain types of government projects, (sort of like a “Federal Reserve Bank” for the State of Idaho).

Some of IHFA’s responsibilities include administration of Federal Housing subsidies (Section 8, HOME, HTF, and others), mortgage lending for both residential and multi-family housing projects; bond issuance for transportation improvement projects (GARVEE and TECM); and bond financing for charter schools and some non-profit agencies. It also arranges highly profitable LIH Tax Credits for banks and private equity funds so they can build Low Income Housing in Idaho, at taxpayer expense.

IFHA’s total outlays for 2024 were $2.7 Billion and it receives $80M annually from Idaho sales tax to cover transportation bonds. Is IHFA facilitating insider deals with banks and developers? Is it facilitating over-spending on infrastructure to boost bond sales? Is it fraudulently obtaining federal subsidies? Are the people it provides housing subsidies for citizens? It is impossible to know because IHFA is an “independent” government corporation, and most of its internal records are not subject to public inspection.

3. How Feds Hijack Idaho Roadways

In past years, Idahoans paid gas taxes to provide for road maintenance and construction, and a formula was used to divvy the funds between state, county, and city governments. Local governments had a reliable source of funds for roadwork, and elected officials were able to authorize the building of roads as they saw fit, quickly and efficiently. But no more.

The Federal government began funding state highways in the 1980s and it now has its tenacles around every penny of Idaho’s annual $600M transportation budget. The Idaho Transportation Department works with the USDOT to prioritize SMART city infrastructure, and local governments can no longer install a traffic light without federal approval.

But ITD could not have destroyed local autonomy in road construction without the help of additional levels of unaccountable transportation agencies: specifically, LHTAC and regional MPOs. LHTAC, the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council, is a publicly funded agency under the control of private non-profits, that forces local governments to seek federal grants for every transportation project they propose more ambitious than painting a crosswalk.

Regional Metropolitan Planning Organizations operate in urban counties, and their approval is required for every transportation project involving federal funds. MPOs are committed to SMART growth, and they force densification in urban areas, as well as sabotage efficient road work.

Building efficient urban roadways has always been done by local governments, and it doesn’t need to cost millions of dollars per mile. Likewise, modest homes have been maintained by people of modest means, and young people have been educated for centuries, without federal subsidies or interference.

Building roads, building homes, educating young people. None of this is rocket science. None of it needs state or federal supervision, subsidies, or regulations.

Most of what corrupt, grasping, Masonic government bureaucracies do is make easy things incredibly expensive, and difficult. It’s all FAKE. It’s all unnecessary.

B. Foundations, Non-Profits, Urban Renewal

We have looked at a few of the appointed boards and commissions that supervise state agencies and oversee the spending of billions of both state and federal tax dollars in Idaho. There are dozens more and the entire Masonic system is corrupt. But the idea of having appointed officials oversee government agencies is not inherently illegitimate. The goal is to have fewer, more transparent agencies, with less money to spend, fewer laws to enforce, and no federal interference.

But the problem of rogue, unaccountable influences on government goes far beyond appointed commissions. In the following sections we discuss several types of quasi-government institutions that were invented for nefarious purposes and should not exist. These include 4) foundations, 5) quasi-government non-profits, 6) urban-renewal agencies (and other IPBCPs), and public-private partnerships.

All of these institutions were invented by Masonic interests to provide money-powers with tax advantages and direct access to government institutions. Most people have no idea how these organizations work or how much power they have over communities. They are fundamentally illegitimate and should not exist.

4. Foundations Attached to Public Institutions

Foundations were invented to allow wealthy patrons to make tax free contributions to a charitable trust that can be used for a broad range of dubious purposes. Much criticism of foundations has been directed at large, national foundations (Ford Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, etc.) , but smaller, local foundations do much damage as well. For example, Community Foundations (such as Innovia and ICF) pool donor resources to help local non-profits meet cost-sharing requirements to qualify for government grants.

And this NGO/private-foundation/government-grant racket is much bigger than most people realize: Idaho non-profits currently receive at least $650M annually from federal grants and that number is not even considering federal entitlement programs for services that are often provided by NGOs.

But an even more nefarious way the money powers gain direct control over public, tax-payer funded institutions is to create foundations attached to public entities, such as colleges, school districts, libraries, and hospitals. The foundation board members use their position to exert influence over public institution by hiring executives, setting policy, funding pet-projects, and lobbying for more government funding. In this way board members appear as philanthropists, while wielding illicit influence.

Foundations are almost always controlled by Masonic donors, and they promote a Masonic globalist agenda even when individuals board members don’t benefit financially from their association.

And lest you think we exaggerate either the degree of Masonic influence over these institutions or the potential for corruption, the following chart shows how Rotary Club members (indicated in red) dominate the leadership of North Idaho College.

The college operated without controversy, and with no media criticism from 2012-20, as tuition spiked, and enrollment plunged, until the Rotarians lost their 3-2 majority control over the college trustees. Then all hell broke loose, and a four-year drama ensued, exposing all forms of corruption.

The scandals included the illicit overthrow of an NIC trustee, strategic resignations, illicit interference in the hiring of a new (Rotarian) college president by ISBE, the hi-jacking of college-owned riverfront land by the CDA’s Urban renewal district, plans to put NIC under control of the ISBE, and mobster-level arm-twisting by college accreditation agencies and insurance companies. The whole drama has been documented in a four part series beginning with NIC, Crony Capitalists, and the Education Corridor, and was capped off by a flagrantly stolen trustee election in 2024.

It took four years, but once all five trustee offices were once more, safely filled with the foundation’s Masonic minions (even one honest, uncontrolled board member was too many), there was peace upon the land.

The NIC Foundation drama, has enough corruption and intrigue for an HBO mini-series, but there is more.

Another foundation in North Idaho attached to a public institution was the Kootenai Health Foundation, and it too was dominated by Rotarians. The article Kootenai Health, Crony Capitalists, and the Health Corridor covers the shenanigans that led up to the sudden transfer of control of the Kootenai county hospital to the KH Foundation, without any input or opportunity for voting by the public.

In other words, a Rotarian-controlled board of hospital trustees voted to turn over ownership of a tax-payer funded public hospital to a Rotarian-controlled Foundation, and no one said boo.

These are examples of Masonic “insider” favoritism, protection and self-dealing that that became public. In most cases, underhanded foundation influence over public institutions is never exposed.

5. Quasi-Government Non-Profits

When you hear about conferences sponsored by the Association of Idaho Cities, or the Idaho Sheriff’s Association, or the American Association of Moter Vehicle Administrators, one naturally thinks that institutions governed by public servants are public. But this is not the case.

There are dozens of government employee associations, organized as non-profits, and their missions usually involve “advocating for the interests of members”, “providing training and resources”, “hosting conferences”, etc. But they are privately managed non-profits, allowed to lobby on behalf of local governments or government employees, even though they are controlled by “insiders” and are not accountable to the public.

It is natural for people with similar professions to collaborate, but when public employees collaborate, the question of undue influence has to be asked. Who provides the “training and resources”, and what agenda are they promoting?

Of course we know the answer. Quasi-government non-profits promote globalist Masonic causes and represent “bi-partisan” establishment interests. And just as all Masonic fraternal orders and service groups are controlled top down by national offices, virtually all local government advocacy groups are part of a national network. The Idaho Association of Counties is networked with the National Association of Counties. The Association of Idaho Cities is Networked with the National League of Cities, etc.

There are, in fact, seven national local government advocacy groups, (known as the Big Seven), and all are funded by federal grants, contracts, corporate donations, and private foundations. All were formed in the early 20th century just before FDR’s “New Deal” ushered in the era of big government. And all are based in Washinton D.C. only blocks from the U.S. Capital, and all serve the Globalist-Masonic agenda.

Quasi-Government non-profits are engines of illicit influence over local government, and the Big Seven are not the only examples. Perhaps the most dangerous of all, the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA), has the most innocuous sounding name.

The AAMVA, a private non-profit, has been granted the exclusive privilege of accessing the databases of all 50 DMV offices, as well as the Social Security Administration, and it is the organization that is quietly coordinating the adoption of digital driver’s licenses and biometric ID in all 50 states. The article Who Verifies the Verifiers covers these problems in more depth.



6. Urban Renewal Agencies, IPBCPs, PPPs.

Most people have heard of Urban Renewal Agencies. They are notorious for being privately controlled entities that use tax dollars, and sometimes eminent domain, to promote development projects that are not needed, and no one but the developers want. But what most people don’t know is that the legal entity that was invented to provide for such knavery is called an “independent public body corporate and politic”. Let’s break down what that means.

The term “body politic” refers to persons organized under a common governing authority (such as a country, state, or county). A “public body corporate and politic” is a corporation created by and controlled by a political entity, such as a municipality, a public college, or a water district.

But what happens when you define a “public” corporation to be legally “independent?” That’s when things get very murky. This is the heart of the problem with the “administrative state”, and this is why American government went downhill fast after FDR’s New Deal “transformed the construct of a government corporation form a rare legal tool to a central pillar of American government. “

FDR (who was of course a Freemason), was able to change the legal definition of an “independent” public corporation to bypass constitutional constraints, and in 1945, the Government Corporation Control Act of 1945 codified this pernicious nonsense. Soon afterward, states started to get into the act, and “public-private-partnerships” proliferated.

The problem is not just Urban Renewal Districts; it is the legal structure that allows for them. Independently operated, privately controlled, public corporations are flagrantly incompatible with the U.S. Constitution. When cities create “Urban Renewal Districts,” or any similar “public private partnership”, they surrender their sovereignty to unelected oligarchs.

In every moderate sized city in Idaho, if you examine the actual power dynamics you will find that control of the city flows from directors of the city’s urban renewal district downward. The tail wags the dog. And that when citizens object, the powers-that-be have ways to make sure that compliant, complicit, pro-development council members remain in power.

This is how Masonic-controlled municipal corporations operate in Idaho and throughout the U.S.:—as “independent” public corporations, run by unelected, unaccountable oligarchs. And this is how SMART cities are being foisted on an unwilling “body politic” nationwide.

III. The Power Pyramid — Masonic Minions and Oligarchs

We are now ready to identify the top of the Masonic power-pyramid in Idaho, show who is driving the bus, and prove that Masonic minions are filling most of the seats. We are able to do this because Masonic control of Idaho is so complete that its leaders make no serious effort to hide what they are doing.

But before visiting the Mt. Olympus of Masonic power in Idaho, we want to provide clear evidence that Masonic minions do, in fact control virtually all institutions of unelected, administrative power in the state. We have already seen undeniable proof that Masonic-linked Rotarians control key foundations in North Idaho. But how do we know that this is not an anomaly?

In order to make a systematic study, we researched links between members of the CDA Regional Rotary Club and the board members of dozens of North Idaho commissions, planning organizations, urban renewal agencies, non-profits, and children’s charities. The three part series: Fellowship of the Stakeholders, details our findings, but the most conclusive data is from the final article, entitled the Rotarian Oligarchy. (Data is from 2022).

CDA Chamber of Commerce —15 of 24 Rotarian Board members

CDA Economic Development Corp . (Jobs Plus)—23 of 30 Rotarian Board members

CDA 2030 (City Planning NGO)—8 of 16 Rotarian Board members

CDA Urban Renewal Agenc y (CDA Ignite)—4 of 10 Rotarian board members

Hayden Urban Renewal Agency —4 of 7 Rotarian board members

Panhandle Affordable Housing Alliance —3 of 6 Rotarian board members

North Idaho College Foundation —17 of 27 Rotarian board members

Heritage Health (Federally funded Health Center)—5 of 17 Rotarian board members

Kootenai Health Foundation —8 of 16 Rotarian board members (almost all connected to Mountain West Bank)

North Idaho Boys and Girls Club —10 of 17 Rotarian board members

Human Rights Education Board —4 of 12 Rotarian board members

North Idaho St. Vincent de Paul—5 of 12 Rotarian board members

To put these numbers in perspective, there are only 300-400 active Rotary Club members in Kootenai County out of a population of over 180K, yet they dominate every important civic institution in the region. This provides overwhelming evidence that the Rotary Club is the primary surrogate for Freemasonry in Idaho. But it is not the ONLY surrogate, (Elks, Eagles, Kawanis, FOP, Soroptimist, etc.), so the percentage of Rotarians on each board indicates the minimum recognizable influence of Masonry.

But who exactly are these Rotarians serving? If Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce minions are seat-warmers on the Masonic express, who is driving the bus?

Masonic Mt. Olympus—”Idaho Business for Education”

It is surprisingly easy to identify the top of the power pyramid in Idaho. Idaho deep-state oligarchs hide in plain sight on the 7th Floor of a three-sided bank building, a few blocks from the State capital.

Idaho Business for Education is a private “Educational non-profit” that is the hidden-hand behind the Idaho State Board of Education, and it prioritizes financial shenanigans over education, as the University of Phoenix bailout scandal of 2023 made clear. In fact, the boards of both ISBE and IBE are made up almost entirely of investors and corporate barons, not educators.

IBE’s Chairman, Andy Scroggin, is a former chair of the ISBE “Audit committee” (which oversees $2.5 Billion dollars per year in educational spending.) He is also head of a private investment firm, a former V.P. of Albertsons, a board member of the St. Luke’s Health System, a director of the Idaho Technical Council, and a “Citizen’s Advisor” to the Boise Police Department.

Scroggin also happens to be owner of the historic Boise Shriner’s building, El Korah. Probably just a coincidence.

Not all 30 board members of IBE are quite as well-rounded as Scroggin, but you get the idea. They are a Who’s Who of corporate and political elites in Idaho, and their business, government, and philanthropic connections touch upon all the largest businesses in Idaho, all the major hospital networks, all important state level boards and commissions, over 20 banks and private equity funds, foundations associated with all Idaho Universities, and dozens of industry lobbies, non-profits, NGOs, and children’s charities.

A partial list of the major corporate and political affiliations of all 30 board members (as of 2023) is provided here. Green represents Banks and Private Equity; Red: Education, Blue : Healthcare; Brown: Development & Real Estate; Purple: Government, Law, Non-profits.

In addition to the board, IBE’s membership includes over 200 of the most influential CEOs and corporations in Idaho. And this is in spite of the fact that IBE does almost nothing to advance meaningful education reform in Idaho and has no clear mission.

IBE is a syndicate of political power brokers—Idaho’s “Deep State”.

It is obvious from the makeup of both the IBE board of directors and member corporations, that the leadership of IBE’s political interests extend far beyond public education. Details of IBE’s influence over St. Luke and all other Health care conglomerates in Idaho are discussed in the article Idaho’s Health Care Colossus.

Top of the Top of the Pyramid—Oppenheimers

We identified IBE as the Mt. Olympus of the administrative state by investigating the Idaho State Board of Education, and following up the chain of command. We noticed that three of the seven appointed ISBE members were also on the IBE board, and once we saw that IBE was founded by Oppenheimers, we knew we’d reached the tippy-top. No occult power-mongers on earth are much higher than the Oppenheimers.

The Oppenheimer family is one of the world’s wealthiest, longest-established banking dynasties. An Oppenheimer financed the Ottoman-Hapsburg wars in the late 1600s, and two generations later, Mayer Rothschild apprenticed at the Oppenheimer banking firm in Hanover. In other words, the patriarch of the Rothschild dynasty learned the art of banking from the Oppenheimers.

Like the Rothschilds, the Oppenheimers operate internationally and have close connections to the City of London. The London branch of the family has dominated gold and diamond mining in South Africa for generations and has extensive financial holdings in the UK, Israel, Switzerland, Germany, and Hong Kong

The Boise Oppenheimers descended from an American branch of the family based in New York, and they are cousins of the creator of the Atom Bomb. They married into the Falk family in the 1940s, founded numerous businesses, and they are now among the largest real estate developers in Boise. The family has extensive investments, and Skip Oppenheimer Jr. has served as a director of the Federal Reserve Board for over ten years.

So when the Oppenheimers found an “Educational non-profit” in Boise, with dozens of the most influential financial barons of Idaho on the board, and hundreds of corporations signed on as trustees, the whole operation starts to look a lot like a shadow government.

The Oppenheimers and Masonry

If the Oppenheimers and IBE are the guiding hand of the Deep State in Idaho, one might ask, how are the founders of IBE are connected to Masonry? The answer is, very closely.

We already mentioned that the Oppenheimer’s great-grandfather, Nathan Falk was a Freemason, and it is also a matter of record that their grandfather, Leo Falk Sr. was one of the founders of the Boise Rotary Club. Their father, Arthur Oppenheimer Sr. was an active member of the Rotary Club, and all Oppenheimers since then have been associated with the group.

But the real connection between Freemasonry and the Oppenheimer dynasty is deeper. Remember that the Oppenheimers are closely connected, not only to the Rothschilds but also to the City of London oligarchs who created Speculative Freemasonry.

In short, the Oppenheimers are not Masonic minions in service to International financial elites. They ARE the international financial elites, that Freemasonry was designed to serve.

Credits:

Much of the material from this article is based on prior research, done over the last five years regarding Masonic political shenanigans in North Idaho and Boise. More information can be found on the North Idaho Slow Growth Research blog.