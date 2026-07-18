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Mathew Crawford's avatar
Mathew Crawford
4d

Keeping of secrets was connected to Mithraism in the militaries. Mitra was the Vedic god of contracts. Mithra was the later Zoroastrian god of the covenant, and right hand man of Ahura Mazda (the one god) who went ape shit on anyone who broke an oath. Secret Societies abuse the oath in the same sense of Terms of Service, leaving initiates stuck in a system where they rightfully fear unwinding a false oath.

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6 replies by Mrs. Heritage History and others
Omar Zaid's avatar
Omar Zaid
3d

Thank you .... I came across this 20 years ago, mentioned it in my books, but had no time to research it. This is wonderful .... you’ve done us all a great favor .... God bless you

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