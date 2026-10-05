Greetings from Mrs. Heritage History,

It is our desire to share what we know of Phoenician methods of mind-control and misdirection with everyone who wants to understand how they are being manipulated by the masterminds of world domination.

Having studied Phoenicians, secret societies, and “Conspiratorial History” for many years, we are a little ahead of the game, in terms of recognizing the mind-tricks and malicious methods of the hidden handlers of history. And we are happy to pass on our insights about Phoenician machinations and strategies to people who want to know—although frankly it’s a bit horrifying.

The problem regular humans have understanding politics, is that there are many things about wars, economics, international power struggles, and modern culture that make no sense whatsoever. Current events are irrational, incomprensible and flat-out crazy, especially since Covid, and if you turn to mainstream commentators, podcasters, or credentialed experts to explain them for you, you will only become more confused and deluded.

But once you understand the Phoenician mindset—that is, the horrifyingly cynical and unscrupulous manner in which our odious overlords view politics,—things start to make more sense. The truth hurts, but at least it is logical. And to people with a logical mindset, that is somewhat comforting.

Although it is distressing to realize that we are being governed by murderous psychopaths, there are some upsides to understanding how they operate. And seeing the world through Phoenician eyes can make certain impossibly complicated problems suddenly clear. For example, most “normies” consider war, terrorism, economic upheavals, and geopolitical strife to be enormously complicated, unsolvable problems. And they are, until you see them as Phoenicians view them.

Phoenicians understand that their entire, debt-based system of international finance and fiat-money depends on war, and is unsustainable in a peaceful, prosperous world. From their viewpoint, conflict and destruction are practical necessities, and politics is the method by which they make war, tyranny, and economic collapse appear inevitable and unpreventable to the sheeple.

It really is that simple. H.L. Mencken was not exaggerating:

“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary.”

In other words, geopolitics must be made frightful and complicated enough that people don’t realize it is largely scripted and stage-managed by sociopaths.

Phoenician Political Philosophy for Normies

In the interest of helping people understand the way Phoenicians think, we have been considering some great works of Phoenician Political Philosophy. In our recent article Demonic Mindset of Our Odious Overlords we took a swing at the topic by analyzing four books written by Phoenicians that give revealing glimpses into the mindset of our fiendish ruling class.

The article was a good start, and we definitely recommend reading it. But there was so much more to say, that Peter Duke and Mrs. HH took another stab at Phoenician mind-games in our podcast Stealth Power with Mrs. Heritage History. This time we analyzed only one Phoenician political treatise, but an extremely important one: Protocols of the Learned Elders of Sion.

The podcast is well worth watching, but the revelations, distortions, and geo-political machinations laid out in this amazing document are so complex and multi-layered, that we barely scratched the surface. The more we look at the Protocols, the more we see that it an essential key to understanding much of the 20th century.

The Protocols are called a “notorious and thoroughly discredited antisemitic forgery” by academic authorities, but the fact that so much effort is put into discrediting them, is all the more reason to make a careful study of what is being disclosed.

From Darkness to Light

There is almost no document that we are aware of that is a better example than the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, of Phoenician obfuscation, manipulation, and blame-shifting. At the same time, they are incredibly prescient regarding geopolitical events of the 20th century. But they integrate disclosures, anti-Jewish invectives, and disinformation in such a way that almost no one can make sense of what it is being said or make use of its revelations. And that is what we hope to change by providing resources to help people make sense of this extremely revealing document.

We are told that the Protocols is dangerous, forged, thoroughly debunked, fictional, malicious, anti-Semitic propaganda that it is responsible for the holocaust. It is considered so toxic that even A.I. is not allowed to process it. But even if all these claims were true—and some of them certainly are—it does not follow that we should ignore the Protocols instead of studying them.

We understand that people with malicious motives can use the Protocols for bad purposes. But we do not have malicious motives—quite the opposite. We encourage the study of the protocols, not to harm Jews, but to help people think clearly about how evil people use Jewish bogeymen as a front for their misdeeds. Look HERE, not THERE, is a standard Phoenician diversionary tactic.

We believe that it is ESSENTIAL to make a distinction between Jews and Phoenicians, and we see the Protocols as a document, created by Phoenicians, intended to shift blame for their misdeeds onto Ashkenazi Jews.

We are not denying that many of the most publicly visible Phoenician bogeymen identify as Jews, but of course that is intentional. But it is still wrong to attribute Phoenician criminality to all Jews, and we recognize that the Protocols have muddled many people’s thinking on these matters.

But the solution is not to ignore or banish the Protocols or to pretend they don’t exist. The solution is to expose them and to help people understand that the people who produced this document are Phoenicians sociopaths, not Jews.

But we also need to make it clear that even though the “Learned Elders of Zion,” as presented in the Protocols, is an entirely fictional secret society; malevolent secret societies with horrific initiation rituals really do exist. If anything, the real ones—that is those operated by a globalist Phoenician oligarchy—are every bit as bad as the imaginary “Elders of Zion”. And the malignant worldview put forth in the Protocols is intentionally campy, but not inaccurate—the world’s “ruling” classes really do consider the mass of humanity “pawns in the game.”

So while we recognize the Protocols can be used for evil purposes, it is our intent to use the Protocols for good, because with their many layers of meaning and maliciousness, they are an excellent vehicle for understanding the Phoenician mindset.

For those who want to do serious research, a PDF of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion can be found on the Heritage History website. The Protocols section of the Hidden History page also links to numerous books written in reaction to the Protocols, include all four volumes of Henry Ford’s International Jew Series.

Separating Revelation from Rants, and Misdirection

The Protocols is packed with disturbing insights, but it is so heavily weighed down by both its megalomaniacal anti-goyim rants and awkward prose that it is a difficult read, so it would be nice to have AI help analyzing the Protocols.

Large Language Models are the perfect tool for this type of analysis. They were designed specifically to identify and discern multiple layers of meaning in a text, but the Protocols are considered so dangerous that Chat GPT and other LLMs are programmed to seize up and fail to engage whenever the text is encountered.

It doesn’t matter what your intentions are. When we attempted to do what Peter Duke has somehow succeeded in doing—that is, to remove all of the Jewish-supremist nonsense, and isolate the methods of manipulation described in a single chapter of the book—Chat GPT refused to proceed.

When I pointed out that Chat GP had no problems with many other texts that promote Machiavellian “elite power theory”, or other offensive or controversial topics, they explained how the block algorithm worked.

So it seems that whatever AI considers to be “propaganda” or a “hate hoax” is blocked from line-by-line exegesis, but AI can still be a “tool for institutional criticism”, since we can still access a “critical analysis” of “how elites consolidate power” by making “requests via academic frameworks.”

Wow!! That’s a relief. It’s not as if “academic frameworks” are themselves an artificial, centralized method of gate-keeping and narrative control imposed by the same elite, Phoenician power-mongers that we are trying to investigate and expose.

Credentialed, “Academic” experts are the Pharisees of the modern world, and their methods of distorting one’s perception of reality is a HUGE problem, so for now we’ll take a pass on “academic frameworks”.

Duke Report “Jail-Breaks” the Protocols

Instead, we have turned to Peter Duke, who has figured out a way to get around the LLM “trust and safety” algorithms. He did this by requesting an “epistemologist” analysis of the content, and feeding his LLM a single paragraph at a time. In this way, he was able separate the methods of control outlined in the Protocols from hysterical “anti-Semitic” rants.

The resulting handbook presents a diabolical, but very methodical plan—not only for world domination, but for brain-washing all of humanity into believing that the geopolitical events and cultural debasement by which all property, liberty, political agency and has been stripped from them, was somehow organic and inevitable.

You can purchase a copy of Stealth Power and the Illusion of Democracy from Amazon, and it is a good reference work, well worth having on hand. A one hour podcast summarizing the main contents can also be found on the Duke Report Books Page.

The plan outlined in Stealth Power explains the manner in which modern people have been manipulated into participating in their own destruction—and it was written, not in retrospect, but in the early 1900s, before any of the alarming events of the 20th century ever occurred. Timing is everything, and the Protocols, stripped of their hysterical rhetoric, is one of the surest proofs of Conspiratorial History ever devised.

The real reason LLM’s have been forbidden to “revise” the Protocols may have little to do with anti-Semitism. There is no easier job for a Large Language Model then exposing systematic biases, such as exaggerated, anti-Jewish distortions. That is exactly what LLMs are intended for.

Perhaps the reason the Protocols are frozen out of A.I. is because we were never supposed to do what Duke has done with Stealth Power—that is, to extract an outline of the “governing playbook” used by the ruling elite over the last 120 years to control the population. We’re not supposed to understand the game plan.

History is Scripted—By Malevolent Sociopaths

“In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way”—Franklin D. Roosevelt

What becomes abundantly clear, from reading Stealth power, is that there has long been a methodical plan to induce the Christian peoples of the west to participate in their own demise. They have been persuaded to kill each other in senseless wars that bankrupt and enslave both winners and losers; forced to participate in an economy that is rigged to strip all assets from the working classes; and encouraged to entertain themselves with degrading, soul-destroying distractions that inhibit clear thought and recognition of truth.

And they are to do this while the world’s demonic puppet masters, the masters of all this mayhem, stay hidden in the shadows and rejoice in their demise.

The text explains how both communism and capitalism will be used to achieve total economic control, how the legal and political systems are rigged, and how education and media present an entirely false view of reality.

This is the plan outlined in the Protocols and reiterated in Stealth Power. And it needs to be read in its essential form to be fully understood.

Regardless of authorship, it is undeniable that the Protocols were written in the early 1900s—before the world wars, before the worldwide depression, before the Bolshevik Revolution, before “The Fed”, before the rise of the administrative state, and before the dumbing down of public education, modernism, television, and the debasement of popular culture.

And the fact that it anticipated all these things and explained how they would be used to degrade all of Western Civilization is compelling proof that history is scripted.

Peter Duke and MMH could not do justice to all the fascinating disclosures extracted from the Protocols in our two-hour podcast. You may have to read Stealth Power and the Illusion of democracy for yourself. It is not long, but full of revelations. You can purchase the book at Amazon, at this link, or as a minimum, listen to the Bot’s Discussion of Stealth Power on Sound Cloud.

Stripped of its anti-Semitic ranting, the core content is a stunningly accurate description of the manner in which a small oligarchy of sociopaths has completely dominated humanity for centuries.

Protocols and Rabbit Holes

When you study Phoenician propaganda and narrative control, you learn to recognize false flags, diversion, and counter-intelligence operations. But things are never simple, and there are often numerous levels of misinformation and misdirection. In some cases a knowledge of history is helpful—you need to know what the “official story” is in order to know where to look for holes.

We were already familiar with the Protocols before we began writing this article. But the more time we spent studying the story of how they were discovered, distributed and finally discredited, the more we realized that this notorious antisemitic forgery was even more interesting than we thought.

We discovered so many fascinating rabbit holes we were unable to fit what we learned in a single article. So in the following sections, we’ll summarize our findings and hopefully return to these fascinating topics at a future time.

Rabbit Hole #1—Protocols and Intelligence Agencies

In researching the origin of the Protocols we determined that almost everyone involved in the creation, translation, promotion, and debunking of the text was involved with “intelligence” agencies—not just in Britain, but also in France, Russia, Germany and the USA. These networks all appeared to be working together, and many agents had close connections to high-ranking government officials.

What this means is that intelligence agencies and political leaders must have known about the Protocols long before they were released to the public. It appears that these agencies knew when and how they were created, but somehow, the best spies in Europe were never able to establish proof that the Protocols were written by the Russian Secret Police—very likely because they weren’t.

And the “official story” of how the journalist who “debunked” the Protocols got ahold of an incredibly rare copy of an 1864 French satire that was used to create the “forged” Protocols is even more suspicious. The claim is that he obtained it from Russian Emigre who happened upon the only known copy of an obscure, never-released-to-the-public booklet at a Constantinople Flea market and immediately recognized its significance. But the whole story is absurd. Even Chat GPT agrees:

Why all the lies? Probably because the intelligence agencies knew the truth about the Protocols all along, but it wouldn’t do to tell the public they were intentionally created as a provocative “counter-intelligence” operation, or to enflame “anti-Semitism” for strategic purposes. The would be sort of like telling the public that intelligence agencies were involved in 9-11, Waco, MK-Ultra, the Oklahoma City Bombing, and the assassination of President Kennedy. You just can’t admit that sort of stuff. The public might become suspicious.

But that’s just a teaser, the full story is completely nuts and will require another article. But in the mean time, if you want to track down Phoenicians, remember that KNOWLEDGE IS POWER, so Intelligence Agencies and State Departments are a great place to start.

Rabbit Hole #2—Protocols in Relation to the Great War

It is hard to know exactly what all the purposes of those who provoked the Protocol controversy were. But if there was ever a time in history that Europeans were vulnerable to a campaign of fear-mongering, finger-pointing, and blame-shifting, it was immediately following the Great War.

Europe had just been devastated by an unthinkable cataclysm that almost no one had anticipated, and no one understood. The four powerful empires that had dominated Eastern Europe for centuries had fallen (Ottoman, German, Austrian, Russian), and the map of Europe was being redrawn by a mysterious group of diplomats with dubious loyalties and objectives. Massive amounts of money and property had changed hands. Thousands of people dead, cities destroyed, all of Europe upended—and no one knew for what purpose this had occurred.

But intelligent, fair-minded people were beginning to suspect that the only people who had profited from the war were bankers and internationalists, and the idea of a global conspiracy of “International Jews” pulling strings behind political events seemed plausible. Something incomprehensibly terrible had happened to western civilization, and the Protocols provided an explanation.

But how exactly did stirring up hatred against Jews benefit Phoenicians?

The first, most obvious explanation is blame-shifting. It was clear to many people that a “hidden hand” of some sort was behind world events, and the easiest way to take eyes off the real architects of world empire, was to blame the Jews and Bolsheviks. Look HERE, not THERE.

Phoenicians and their Masonic agents were of all races and religions, and they included nobility and political leaders of all countries. There were some Jews among them of course, but many more whose families had identified as Christians for centuries.

And Phoenicians were masters of controlled opposition and counter-intelligence. All they needed were divisions along racial, class, religious, or national lines and they could play their mind-tricks with perfect confidence that “sheeple” would fall in line behind leaders who said what they wanted to hear. It never failed!

So in the years following WW1, insinuating that the cabal behind civilization collapse was run by Jews created the illusion that political leaders who were NOT Jews, or who spoke out against Jews were NOT part of the cabal.

And likewise, rank-and-file Jews, especially Ashkenazi who had no role in international finance, were easily controlled by leaders who ardently defended Jews, exposed the Protocols, and supported Jewish charities. And if their trusted Jewish leaders promoted the idea of a homeland in Palestine, and offered incentives to resettle there, some Jews whose ancestors had lived in Europe for thousands of years were willing to give it a try.

All Phoenicians need is a bugaboo to divert attention, and they don’t care who.

In 1920, Jews were the bogeymen, and in 1945 they were dispossessed victims of the Holocaust, who needed to be shuttled off to a dismal desert in Israel to play their part in the next round of forever wars. After all, how could Phoenician elites keep the Middle East in a state of constant turmoil without a reliable source of strife and resentment between Jews and Moslems. Jewish bogeymen have played a critical role in Phoenician psyops in all ages.

There is much more to say about ways that promoting anti-Semitism in Europe served cabal interests—we cannot even begin to recount them. But it is interesting to note that at the exact time the Protocols controversy arose (1919-1921), the Russian Revolutionary war was ongoing, a Red Scare was in full swing, and the creditors of the defunct Ottoman Empire were circling like vultures over the Middle East.

The machinations of British-Phoenician imperialists in the Middle East is a mind-boggling story in its own right, as is the manner in which anti-Bolshevik British leaders did an about face to become the Soviets most essential trading partner.

But again, the full story of these shenanigans, and their connection to the Protocols will have to wait.

Rabbit Hole #3 Protocols and Political Zionism

Most people who have heard about the Protocols but have never read them assume they are related to Zionism—that is, the doctrine that Jews are destined to return to their “homeland” in Israel. But the text itself does not advocate for a Jewish homeland in any way. Quite the opposite: the Protocols describe a borderless worldwide conspiracy of “International Jews”, and a plan to infiltrate and control non-Jewish governments. This is the opposite of political Zionism.

Another thing many fail to understand is that in 1920 political Zionism was not taken seriously by Jews. Most lived contentedly in Europe or the Americas, had no desire to move to Palestine, and considered the idea of transplanting Jews en mass to a remote desert, somewhat anti-Semitic. It was not a desirable destination.

The truth is, the first serious effort to convince Jews to resettle in Palestine was initiated by British Peers, not Jews. In 1840 Lord Palmerston and his son-in-law Lord Shaftesbury, both high ranking Freemasons, made a serious proposal to establish a “stable,” Jewish outpost in the Levant to serve British interests.

“There exists at present among the Jews dispersed over Europe a strong notion that the time is approaching when their Nation is to return to Palestine; … I have to instruct Your Excellency strongly to recommend [to the Turkish government] to hold out every just encouragement to the Jews of Europe to return to Palestine.” --Lord Palmerston, 1840.

But their schemes didn’t work. Even the unprecedented progroms in Eastern Europe in the 1880s only sent a trickle of Ashekenazi settlers, and many of those who came didn’t stay. Even the generous subsidies by Jewish bankers, and encouragement of Jewish pro-Zionist activists (NONE of whom actually lived in Palestine), could not trick Jews into moving to the Levant.

In 1920, the most vocal advocates for Zionism were Protestant Christians and Mormons who were attached to the newly discovered doctrine of dispensationalism. And in some ways Christian Zionism provided a respectable cover for anti-Semitism, because many people who disliked Jews, favored mass migration of Jews to distant realms. During the 1930s, even Nazi’s promoted emigration of German Jews to Palestine.

The point is that the Protocols themselves did not promote political Zionism. But what the Protocols controversy did do was to enflame anti-Jewish sentiment in the west, and close immigration paths for Jews to Britain or the Americas.

So once the Balfour declaration signaled Britain’s commitment to a Jewish homeland, and the exposure of the Protocols as a hoax helped make Zionism appear as a “pro-Jewish” idea, the trickle of Jewish settlers to Palestine finally began to increase.

We cannot go into the whole history of Zionism here, but it is eye-opening to realize how unpopular the idea of a Jewish homeland in Palestine was with Jews until after the Protocols controversy, the Nazi persecutions and the Holocaust. It took decades of propaganda, constant agitation, billions in subsidies, closure of immigration to the west, and two world wars, to induce a few hundred thousand Askhenazi Jews to settle in Israel.

So the modern trope being pushed that Israel is at the top of the “power pyramid” and that all American politicians are their “puppets” is ridiculous. This is just the modern version of the “Protocols”, where Jewish Bogeymen once again provide a front for an international cabal of psychopathic Phoenician sodomites.

Israel is a militarized puppet state, controlled by intelligence agencies, whose purpose is to foment endless wars, serve as a testing ground for advanced surveillance methods, and keep the strategically critical Middle East in turmoil, all for the benefit of Western money-powers, almost all of whom live outside of Israel.

How You Can Help

If you enjoy the work of Mrs. Heritage History and the Duke Report exposing the history and tactics of the Phoenician Anglo-American Empire you can subscribe to, and support our substacks. But just as important as supporting our substacks directly, is to help get the word out.

Please communicate what you have learned with other people, on or off substack. The following are a few articles that are helpful introductions to newbies.

And thanks for your time and attention.