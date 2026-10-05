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Tirion's avatar
Tirion
Oct 5

Another fascinating post, crammed with powerful insights, Mrs HH - thank you!

Reminds me of what that arch Phoenecian, J Edgar Hoover, wrote in "The Elks Magazine" in August, 1956:

"... the individual is handicapped by coming face to face with a conspiracy so monstrous he cannot believe it exists. The American mind simply has not come to a realization of the evil which has been introduced into our midst. It rejects even the assumption that human creatures could espouse a philosophy which must ultimately destroy all that is good and decent."

https://archive.org/details/1956-08-c/page/48/mode/2up

Another good read is:

"The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations: Shaping The Moral, Spiritual, Cultural, Political And Economic Decline Of The United States Of America," by Dr John Coleman

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/7863459-the-tavistock-institute-of-human-relations

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Vic Hughes's avatar
Vic Hughes
Oct 5

Mrs. HH - Apologize for the long quote from the article but I want everybody to read these few short paragraphs. They are a great short description of what is really going on in the world. While the whole article is worth the time, the following paragraphs should be on every High School History Classrooms' Walls:

"The problem regular humans have understanding politics, is that there are many things about wars, economics, international power struggles, and modern culture that make no sense whatsoever. Current events are irrational, incomprensible and flat-out crazy, especially since Covid, and if you turn to mainstream commentators, podcasters, or credentialed experts to explain them for you, you will only become more confused and deluded.

But once you understand the Phoenician mindset—that is, the horrifyingly cynical and unscrupulous manner in which our odious overlords view politics,—things start to make more sense. The truth hurts, but at least it is logical. And to people with a logical mindset, that is somewhat comforting.

Although it is distressing to realize that we are being governed by murderous psychopaths, there are some upsides to understanding how they operate. And seeing the world through Phoenician eyes can make certain impossibly complicated problems suddenly clear. For example, most “normies” consider war, terrorism, economic upheavals, and geopolitical strife to be enormously complicated, unsolvable problems. And they are, until you see them as Phoenicians view them.

Phoenicians understand that their entire, debt-based system of international finance and fiat-money depends on war, and is unsustainable in a peaceful, prosperous world. From their viewpoint, conflict and destruction are practical necessities, and politics is the method by which they make war, tyranny, and economic collapse appear inevitable and unpreventable to the sheeple.

It really is that simple. H.L. Mencken was not exaggerating:

“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary.”

In other words, geopolitics must be made frightful and complicated enough that people don’t realize it is largely scripted and stage-managed by sociopaths."

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