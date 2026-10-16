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Michael's avatar
Michael
Oct 17

This is spectacular, Mrs HH! I very much appreciated the “continuing survival” advice and the links to the additional information and videos—wow! You put together quite a list of youtubes. Brava!

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Ralph D's avatar
Ralph D
Oct 16

I don't read very many long form articles in their entirety. I couldn't put this one down. Thank you for the research and the recommendations!

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