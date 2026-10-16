Greetings from Mrs. Heritage History,

Conspiracy theorists already know ELECTIONS are FAKE. That’s old news. So we won’t waste your time whining about it. Instead we’re going to explain EXACTLY HOW they are being rigged and BY WHOM. But that’s not all.

Once we have identified the fraternal syndicate behind computerized election fraud we are going to tie e-fraud technology directly to Digital ID, private equity, and AWS so you see that the same occult, technocratic cartel that steals America’s elections is the force behind electronic ID and digital currency.

And once we have done that, we’ll provide some practical ideas for hobbling their plans for technical tyranny and keeping the “Beast System” at bay.

So even if you hate FAKE elections and have already given up on voting, Stay With Us. You’ll learn how the criminal cartel that rigs elections operates, and how to identify the eminent Masonic fraudsters in your own neighborhood.

And last but not least, we’ll explain how Trump won the 2016 and 2024 elections, because that should not have been possible. There is no such thing as Too-Big-to-Rig.

How We Know So Much About Election Fraud

The information provided in this article is based on recent research investigating computerized election fraud in Idaho and how it relates to Scytl—a company you’ve probably never heard of. Scytl is a defunct election-cryptography company, whose software is at the center of a worldwide computerized election fraud racket.

We’ve written numerous articles on the subject and have therefore, been kicked off every “conservative” social media chat in Idaho, our election integrity website is shadow banned, and no one associated with the Idaho GOP will return our calls.

We recently presented the information we found about Scytl, directly to Dr. Douglas Frank, a nationally known Election Integrity expert who visited Idaho recently. And in the presence of numerous witnesses he admitted that the essence of what we stated about Scytl was true—including its relationship to Digital ID.

But when asked why he failed to emphasize the essential role Scytl software played in computerized election fraud in his talks on the subject, he said the information was “old news” and “not actionable,” and tried to change the subject. We find it interesting that Dr. Frank is a Rotarian.

But we don’t think Scytl is “old news” because there is no information available about its role in American elections anywhere on the internet. Even so-called “Election Integrity” websites such as Cause of America and True the Vote, have no information on Scytl. And Chat GPT’s “Trust and Safety” filters won’t allow searches or return any information having to do with Election Technology companies. When queried, they seize up and suggest getting information directly from the ETC companies you are trying to investigate.

Scytl—World Leader in Election Cryptography

There’s lots to learn about Scytl, so let’s jump right in.

Scytl was founded by a Spanish cryptography expert who passed away in a tragic accident soon after turning over control of his company to a new CEO. In the following years, the new CEO raised over $120K in venture capital, mostly from the United States, and greatly expand the company.

In 2012 Scytl bought SOE Software, an American Election Software company based in Tampa so it could market its software to American companies. At the time SOE Software’s main product was an Election Night Reporting tool, popular with large, democrat leaning counties throughout the U.S. The Scytl alliance did not appear to increase SOE’s market share much,—but appearances can be deceiving.

Until 2019, Scytle remained highly regarded as a “global leader” in election cryptography and management solutions. Then in 2020, things took a turn for the worse. After raising over $125M in venture capital and selling its products in dozens of countries, Scytl underwent an emergency, accelerated bankruptcy that was signed off in October, just weeks before the 2020 election.

As part of the bankruptcy, Scytl assets were sold off, but it is not clear to whom. In any case the bankruptcy absolved both old and new officers from liability should any problems arise with Scytl’s election software products.

Scytl still exists as a subdivision of an Argentine conglomerate, but it no longer sells Election Management software. It cannot be investigated, and its cryptography technology has disappeared into the mist. Perhaps this is why Dr. Frank says bringing up Scytl’s role in election fraud is “not actionable.”

We’ll bring up Scytl’s encryption patents again when we talk about other companies that offer “secure” Election Management services, such as Tenex, Knowink, or VR System. But here are two thoughts to keep in mind about electronic security schemes.

First, software encryption is a highly specialized, mathematical field, and the easiest way to transfer rights to data encryption patents is to embed protected algorithms directly into software modules. So companies who need access to encryption software are likely to purchase a library of patented code rather than develop it themselves.

Second, all digital security schemes have an Achilles heel, and that is the existence of company “insiders” who have access to encryption keys or back-doors. No matter how well your data is protected from malicious outsiders who attempt to hack into your system, you can NEVER protect your data from “insiders“ who know the system’s vulnerabilities or hold access keys.

There is no such thing as a truly secure electronic data, even though tech companies like to pretend there is.

Scytl—First End-to-End Election Management Platform

So what software tools did Scytl offer between 2012-2020 when it was actively involved in the American ETC market? The following description of Scytl’s technology is from a 2015 Berkshire Hathaway newsletter.

“Scytl is the global leader in secure election management, electronic voting and e-Governance solutions. . . . Scytl offers the first end-to-end election management and voting platform, providing the highest security and transparency standards currently available. . . . . .Scytl has capitalized on 18 years of research to develop election-specific cryptographic security technology protected by more than 40 international patents, positioning Scytl as the company with the largest patent portfolio of the industry.”

There are a few revealing phrases in the above description. For example, Scytl’s products are said to adhere to the “highest standards currently available”. This is because “electronic security” is mythical, and “security standards” help perpetuate the myth.

But what we mainly want to discuss is the fact that Scytl “offers the first end-to-end election management” platform. What exactly is “end-to-end” election management?

When most people worry about corrupt election software, they think of electronic tabulators, such as Dominion, ES&S, and SMARTmatic. Electronic tabulators are machines that read and photocopy paper ballots. They have been around for many years, and are very suspicious, but they require specialized hardware.

Scytl never developed a tabulator because its goal was to make the whole process of voting entirely electronic, even to the point of being able to vote by phone. In Europe Scytl attempted to popularize “apps” and websites that promised “secure online voting,” but in the US, remote digital voting was never accepted.

So in America, SOE-Scytl focused on tools to automate tasks such as electronic registration, voter list maintenance, electronic poll books, ballot tracking, election night reporting, absentee ballot management, and so forth. That is, the whole “backend” of election management.

This type of election data had always been managed by county elections offices using commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) spreadsheets, inventory tracking and data management systems. Most election data was stored locally and COTS business management software tools were considered sufficient.

But what Scytl and its partners visualized was a full integrated, fully automated election data management system that could tie all steps in the process together, and run on laptops, e-notebooks, and even cellphones. In this way anyone, anywhere could access election data, before, during, and after the election, subject of course to “strict security protocols.”

So what were all the Election Management tasks the Scytl platform handled? This is an image of Scytl’s “Products” website from about 2016. It shows a wide range of election management tools, online voting services and customized solutions.

Customization was sometimes necessary because many election offices were not set up for innovative, “paperless” tools. Some states even had to change their election laws to allow for Electronic Pollbooks, Online Voter Registration, computerized absentee ballot tracking, and Print-on-Demand Ballots. These new technologies upended existing procedures and required retraining existing poll workers.

Unfortunately, Scytl’s vision of a fully-integrated, nearly paperless, proprietary election system opened up a huge opportunity for systematic, undetectable computerized fraud. With one software platform controlling everything, inconsistencies in records that could indicate fraud were easily eliminated.

The truth is, it is impossible to audit an electronic data management system without an authentic paper trail, with authentic human signatures. The designers of Scytl’s “integrated” election tools knew this and intentionally “automated” every step in the process—including “post-election audits.” .

This is why people who are truly concerned about election integrity insist on paper, “in-person” registration, paper pollbooks, “in-person” voting, and publicly photo-copying and hand-counting paper ballots at the polling stations.

And this is why fraudsters invariably shill for “automation” and “electronic security”.

Omaha, Private Equity, and the ES&S Connection

There is one more thing to mention regarding three companies based in Omaha that illustrate the close relationship between Election Technology companies and private equity. These companies are Berkshire Hathaway, the McCarthy Group, and ES&S.

Berkshire Hathaway (BH) , is the source of the opening quote in the previous section, that sung the praises of Scytl, and proclaimed that “secure election management, electronic voting and e-Governance solutions ” was the way of the future. BH is the largest multi-national conglomerate holding company in the world, with over 1.2 trillion dollars of assets. During the 2008 financial crisis, BH had ready cash and bailed out Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, and GE Capital, reaping billions in profits.

Election Software & Services (ES&S) has been a leader in electronic tabulation systems for decades, but it was not until 2013, —a year after Scytl purchased SOE, —that ES&S began offering Electronic pollbooks and electronic registration. By 2016 ES&S offered ballot-on-demand, absentee ballot services, and a fully integrated election management system—very similar to the “end-to-end” system that Scytl pioneered.

The McCarthy group, is the private equity firm that owns 100% of ES&S. Several principles of the McCarthy Group are closely tied to BH, and Nebraska senator Chuck Hagel served as President of both ES&S and the McCarthy Group before being tapped by Obama as Secretary of Defense. Hagel also has strong ties to the “Intelligence Community” and served as President of the Atlantic Council.

We are pointing out how interconnected ES&S is with private equity, and high-ranking globalists because virtually all Election Technology Companies, including Dominion, Hart Intercivic, Clear Ballot, SMARTmatic, are owned by private investors or private equity firms with dubious connections.

Like ES&S, Scytl was funded by private capital, and its American investors (by way of venture funds), included Paul Allen of Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, and numerous government pension funds, University endowments, and sovereign wealth funds.

America’s computerized system of elections, top-to-bottom, is owned by extremely wealthy, anonymous “investors”. And when private equity “invests” in election technology, the R.O.I. is denominated in power, not money.

Tenex Software Solutions, the Primary Front for Scytl

We did not discover the connections between all ETCs offering Election management software by investigating Scytl. We found them by investigating Tenex, the software company that controls Idaho Elections, and figuring out who was behind its cheat-ware. Proof of fraud came first, then investigation into likely culprits.

In 2018, Idaho’s Secretary of State upgraded the election system statewide to rely on Tenex Software Solutions, a company from Tampa Florida. The Tenex Election Desk (TED) “End-to-end” Election Management Platform includes software that controls almost every aspect of elections.

Electronic Poll Books : tracks exactly who voted and where in real time.

Statewide Voter List: maintained and verified against other state databases

Online Registration: for Idaho residents with a valid drivers license .

Help Desk and Election Info: websites for State and County Officials

Election Worker Management : track training and assignments of all poll workers.

Campaign Finance Reporting : track all candidates and donors.

Absentee Ballot Management : online requests, mailing, status, & signature check.

Election Night Reporting: calculates election results, reports to media and public

Asset Inventory Management : tracks ballots, poll books, etc, “chain of custody”.

Petition Processing : tracks signature verification for initiatives, recalls, etc.

Our research indicated that the machine fraud we discovered must have been coordinated with election night reporting. We had also uncovered impossibly suspicious activity in online voter registration. So when we realized the same software handled both, and also controlled virtually all election-related record keeping we started looking into Tenex.

One of the first things we noticed was that the company had only 70 employees nationwide. This was a HUGE red flag. The complete suite of Tenex tools was very complicated and needed rigorous testing. It was impossible that seventy employees could develop, test, and market such sophisticated election management software, or assure that it was truly secure. They must have had a partner. But who?

We investigated all the companies that sold Election Management software, either as an integrated package or as stand alone tools. Some, such as ESS, VR Systems & Knowink had very similar product lines to Tenex, and others only a few tools.

What surprised us most was that the problem of too-few-employees went far beyond Tenex. Almost none of these companies had the resources to develop and test the Election software they marketed. They were all peddling the same tools it took Scytl eight years and 100 million dollars to develop.

Many of these companies had so few employees, that it was shocking that state election official would turn over control of their elections to such understaffed organizations. The entire election management infrastructure in the United States appeared to be a sham, masterminded by a mystery company behind the scenes.

We did not suspect SOE at first, because it had a limited product line and was no longer associated with Scytl. But because it was located in Tampa, just a few miles from Tenex, we took a closer look. When we discovered its previous association with Scytl, we knew we had found the culprit.

Once we determined Scytl’s timeline—it had controlled SOE Software from 2012 to 2020—everything fell into place. Tenex Solutions did not have an election services product line until 2014, two years after Scytl moved into the neighborhood. And ES&S developed its election management products at the exact same time.

Finally things began to make sense.

Could it be that a Spanish company with dozens of encryption patents, spent 8 years with a significant workforce in the United States, upgrading its technology and transferring it to numerous front companies? Tenex, VR Systems, and ES&S, have different product lines and user interfaces, so they appear to be offering competing solutions—but at their core, all appear to be running the same corrupt fraud-ware.

Could it have been SOE-Scytl’s strategy to keep a low profile in the United States, while it licensed its complete suite of election fraud tools to Tenex and other partners, before disappearing from the scene altogether? It seems plausible.

And it is probably no coincidence that Tenex and all the other ETC companies process their data on AWS, rather than on secure state-controlled computers. In the past, election data was stored on secure local servers, and only necessary information was reported over the internet. Now all election data for the entire country is stored in “secured cloud storage”, And Scytl, of course, was an AWS partner.

How safe is our election data? Expertise in data security cuts both ways.

Everything we’ve found so far points to Scytl as the corrupt agent behind America’s fraudulent elections. But more is coming: Wireless communication with tabulators, Freemasons, Digital ID, and Trump.

Tenex-Scytl Software and Electronic Tabulators

It’s easy to see how Tenex can corrupt voter registration rolls, absentee ballots management, ballot inventories, pollbook data, and election night reporting, because it has direct control of all of this data. But how can it control the tabulator results?

We know that it is possible that any laptop or pollbook running Tenex software in close physical proximity to electronic tabulators could communicate with them wirelessly. This is because there are many wireless protocols other than the internet that operate between computers in close range. But how do we prove Tenex and other ETCs running Scytl software have this capability?

For ES&S it would be easy to coordinate, because the same company operates both the tabulator software and the election management software. But what about other tabulator companies like Dominion, Smartmatic, and Hart Intercivic, that don’t market pollbooks or election night reporting software?

At first, all we could do was note that both SOE-Scytl and Tenex were located near the Tampa airport, and SMARTmatic—which is said to be “patient zero” of the current epidemic of tabulator fraud—was just an hour away by air. Coordination was always possible, but it was mere speculation.

Then we checked Idaho statutes to if they restricted wireless communication with electronic tabulators, and were shocked at what we found. On a first reading we saw that a newly added section (3) of ID 34-2410 “Specifications for Voting Tally Machines” seemed to prohibit any wireless communication with tabulators.

“No vote Tally system shall be connected to the internet at any time, and no vote tally machine shall receive or transmit data through wireless communication.” Sounds good so far, right?.

But on a second reading—EGADS!!! Here’s the kicker: “The provisions of this subsection shall not apply to electronic poll books.”

What the HECK??? . . .This is in the law that defines specifications for electronic tabulators, and it is explicitly exempting poll books from the law prohibiting wireless communication with tabulators.

Who wrote this code and why were they enabling fraud? This exemption was made in contemplation of felonious activity and it proves criminal intent.

Whoever wrote this code knew exactly what was going on, and was almost certainly a Masonic Lawyer.

Tenex-Scytl Software and Freemasons

We now have to identify the persons who have been programming the Tenex-Scytl software to steal elections. Election-fraud software can falsify election results in a nearly undetectable manner, but someone has to determine what elections will be stolen, make appropriate arrangements, and “manage the illusion”.

And this must be done by persons who know the electorate well enough to select which local candidates are a threat, estimate how many votes will need to be stolen, and when the public needs to be thrown a bone to keep them from suspecting systematic, computerized fraud.

It is not enough to steal elections. Narrative control is essential.

When a popular conservative loses an election in a “close race”, or school levies continue to pass in spite of scandals and declining enrollment, disappointing results must be blamed on factors that DO NOT involve COMPUTERIZED MACHINE FRAUD.

Accusations of fraud are tolerated as long as they blame “mail-in ballots”, “illegal voters”, or “ballot-harvesting”. Unexpected losses could also be blamed on “low turnout”, a “spoiler candidate”, “media bias”, or “dark money”. But no one at any time, on any side of the political spectrum is allowed to acknowledge machine fraud. It’s the one thing both liberals and conservatives agree on.

Systematic election fraud is a team sport, and the narrative must always steer people’s attention away from considering the fact that the results of elections that are run by computers can be easily programmed. Accusations of machine fraud must be dismissed immediately, even by the “losing” side.

It is not a mystery who is behind election fraud in the United States. It’s the same group that that has ALWAYS controlled American elections, and has ALWAYS “controlled the narrative,” not only about elections, but the way that politics are discussed.

Masonic assets have been managing political parties, “handling” politicians, controlling the press, and running elections, since the founding of the United States. But it is nearly-impossible to call them out, because most people do not understand the 20th century rebranding of Masonry.

It is complicated, but in short, most Masons no longer publicly identify as Masons. The official story is, that Masonry was important in the 19th and early 20th century, but it has been in decline for over 50 years. But that is only superficially true.

Masons have ALWAYS been divided into Assets and Handlers and there are still plenty of each. But now most Assets are members of Masonic-controlled civic groups such as Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, FOP, American Legion, and the Mormon Church. It is the Masonic handlers who are “initiated,” sworn to secrecy, and entirely controlled, but most are widely respected community leaders, thought to be above suspicion.

We explain the details of how Freemasonry is connected to a network of Masonic-controlled civic groups in the article Secret Societies and Modern Masonry, but for now, we need to focus just on Shriners International, a club run by high level Masons.

Because as luck would have it, Tenex Software Solutions, the primary front for the Scytl fraud software network, is just a block away from the International Shriners World headquarters in Tampa Florida.

The Shriners headquarters is in contact with Masonic-linked organizations throughout the United States, and it is just a block away from the Election Technology Company that inherited the most sophisticated election-fraud software platform ever conceived of. WHAT A COINCIDENCE!!!!

The leaders of the International Shriners are not just any Masons—they are the “inner circle”. You cannot petition to be initiated into the highest degrees of Masonry. 33rd degree Masonry is “invitation-only” and you need to be a trusted “insider” to be admitted into the inner sanctum.

The reason the Shriners are so exclusive is that there are many secrets to keep. And how American elections are controlled by an elite group of Freemasons is one of the secrets that must be kept.

Freemasonic Fraudsters in Plain Sight

Unfortunately, the public perception of Freemasonry is such that accusing Masons of rigging elections can be easily misunderstood, or disbelieved. For one thing, many Masons identify as Rotarians, Lions, VFW, FOP or members of charitable groups rather than Freemasons. All these groups are familiar to almost everyone, and all have many non-Masonic members.

For another, high-order Masons—that is, those mostly likely to be associated with the Shriners’s “inner” circle, are invariably public philanthropists. Besides being involved in some civic group such as Rotary or American Legion, they are nearly always associated with a charitable cause or Foundation, such as a college, a hospital, a veteran’s group, or some other highly visible civic institution.

And this is by design. It is a REQUIREMENT for 33-degree masons be visibly involved in Public Service. So if you are looking for the people responsible for stealing elections in your community, public philanthropists, who sit on nonprofit boards, generously donate their time and money, and are praised widely by respected community members are your chief suspects. Good luck calling them out.

Many leading Shriners are highly regarded by “the community” and often present themselves as conservatives. They occasionally run for executive offices, but can also be found in appointed positions of influence, such as Urban Renewal boards or Economic Development Councils. They often attend fundraisers, support “good causes”, and are greatly respected by local political leaders.

High level Freemasons also have close ties to financial institutions and private equity. Senior officers and board of directors of most local banks, or investment funds usually include one or more high level Masons, and key foundations are invariably run by “wealth managers” and Masonic money-men.

Ready money is the lifeblood of Freemasonry and it always has been, so it is no surprise that every Election Technology Company in the United States is privately owned, and most high level Masons are prosperous bankers or businessmen. There is too much focus on politicians. Many Masonic kingpins are “respectable” moneymen whose funds prop up the whole rotten system.

And the system is far more rotten than most people realize. The whole concept of representative democracy is incompatible with the existence of secret societies. The whole idea of free enterprise is incompatible with a system of institutionalized favoritism, and the whole idea of equal justice is incompatible with oaths of secrecy, and protection of brother Masons.

Our beloved Republic has been run by Masons and related Secret Societies since its founding. And it is not just our federal government that is utterly overrun by Masonic influence and beyond redemption, it is all fifty state governments.

The Masonic State of Idaho provides an overview of how Masonic money-men have governed Idaho since the territory was founded in 1863. But there is a similar story to be told in every state.

This is important because the election fraud apparatus that corrupts every election in our nation is organized by Masons operating at the State level. And do you know what else is organized by Masons and operated at the State level? The push for digital ID.

Tenex-Scytl Software and Digital ID

Can the news about the corrupt Tenex-Scytl election-stealing platform, controlled by Freemasons get any worse?

Yes, it can, because it appears that the Tenex-Scytl program that maintains voter registration lists for the Idaho SOS is now linking to government and corporate databases associated with each registered voter that have nothing to do with elections.

There is no question the Tenex software has the capability to do this. The specifications for its All Inclusive Voter Management Platform, explicitly allows the voter registration data to “integrate with other agencies and information sources to facilitate and streamline list maintenance.”

Stop right there. Before even mentioning any possible connection with digital ID, we need to ask—Why should a voter’s essential data: name, address, DL, etc. . . be used to linked to any other data about the voter?

The whole idea of “integrating” information from other agencies to voter data is an obvious abuse. Why should the voter registration list link to ANY other data about the voter than his identifying information? The more data about voters that cheat software has access to, the easier it is to cheat. Election officials should not tolerate this.

Is this ability actually being used, you may ask? Yes it is. The routine collection of the personal data of all Idaho voters to be used in exactly this way was authorized by House Bill 339 in 2025. The bill was presented as an “Election Integrity” bill so it passed the legislature with large majorities. But if you read the actual text of HB 339, it not only gives the SOS open-ended authority to collect data about registered voters from both public and private sources, it allows him to share it with private parties and commercial data providers. (ID 34-433 (2)).

This flagrantly over-reaching bill gives alarming insights into the way in which state governments plan to implement Digital ID, possibly using “Election Integrity” as a pretext. The open-ended language and the way the bill allows for private entities to “assist the Secretary of State” are beyond suspicious.

What the Idaho law says it is does is to “verify voter data”. What it really does is to provide encrypted “links” between the voter’s account and other government accounts associated with that voter. This corresponds very closely to AAMVA’s vision of a driver’s license digitally linked to many different “secure” data sources.

Do other states have similar systems in place? They almost certainly do, but the laws of each state varies. In some states Digital ID is handled by the DMV. In others, by the SOS or a centralized IT office. And in some states the SOS office already has broad rights to access data from other government data bases, so no explicit legislation is needed.

But when you look behind the scenes, all states hand off management of Digital ID to the same network of private corporations and NGOs. The idea that Digital ID is managed by public agencies is a fig leaf. Government agencies just provide funds and sign contracts for the services of the privately-owned, privately-controlled corporations that are running the show. Scytl’s voter registration platform is one of many nodes in the unaccountable, deep-state, Digital ID syndicate.

AAMVA and the Deep State

The ridiculous justification for digital ID is that it will eliminate identity fraud, voter fraud, and tax-avoidance, but as we now know, the real criminal cartel is the state itself. And Digital ID will only strengthen the nefarious network of NGOs and private nonprofits that already operate outside the public sphere with zero accountability.

There are many private corporations involved in both Digital ID and the election-fraud syndicate. But AAMVA (American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators) is the private non-profit corporation that is driving the Digital ID Bus.

AAMVA was conceived of as a private entity that would manage the modernization of government ID, and facilitate verification of government issued IDs. But granting a private corporation exclusive rights to verify the identifying information of ALL Americans is outrageous. The potential for abuse is unlimited.

It is outrageous that a privately run NGO handles such critical tasks that clearly belong in the public sphere, but shadow governments prefer to operate with private contractors so they can avoid PRRs and accountability.

And just as bad actors who controls Scytl access keys can rig an entire nation’s political system, bad actors at AAMVA with access keys can steal identifying information of millions of people. And this has already been done. Millions of SSNs and DLNs are already available for sale on the dark web. This, of course, facilitates fraud, and it is because DLNs are not secure that we are told biometric digital IDs are needed. Problem-Reaction-Solution.

The truth is Scytl and AAMVA are just tip of the iceberg. America’s whole military-security state has been handed off to private, unaccountable contractors. Even AAMVA itself is a front organization with only a few hundred employees. It doesn’t really manage the technology associated with Digital ID—it manages a consortium of technology “parters”, consisting of corporations with government contracts. And almost all these companies that implement the technical side of Digital ID— IDEMIA, Deloitte, Michael Baker International, etc.—are owned by PRIVATE EQUITY. Sort of like all the Electronic Technology Companies.

What we are looking at here, is a system that is ROTTEN TO THE CORE and UNSALVAGEABLE. This is what the American people need to understand about their elections.

Our FAKE elections are controlled by private equity and secret societies ;

Our ( SELECTED not ELECTED) politicians are controlled by private donors and secret societies ; and

The UNACCOUNTABLE corporations that our politicians hire to build digital prisons, are controlled by private equity and secret societies.

American citizens have no agency in this criminal enterprise disguised as a Republican government whatsoever.

It sounds bad, but is only discouraging if you would prefer to not know the truth. If you believe in truth, and believe that truth can set us free, there is reason for optimism.

We cannot “fix the system” until we understand how broken it. And how broken is it? It is irredeemable—beyond repair. It needs to be uprooted and replaced.

True republican government cannot coexist with secret societies. True free enterprise cannot compete with monopoly capitalism and global free trade. But secret societies can only operate in secrecy, and monopoly capitalism can only exist when the property rights of seditious criminals are respected.

Expose and destroy secret societies and their institutions, and eliminate the property rights of perfidious perpetrators. The solution is not easy, but it is a simple concept. We need to re-examine everything we think we know about self-government.

How Did Trump Beat the System?

Trump is deeply controversial. Some liberals hate him because they fear he will upend a corrupt system they have grown comfortable with. Trump Fans seem to believe he is working to bring down the cabal and when he does inexplicable things they assume he is playing 5-D-Chess. Conservative Trump critics do not trust him, think he plays MAGA like a violin, hate his embrace of big tech, and believe he is cabal, if not the anti-Christ.

The Trump love-hate spectrum is too complicated to sort out, so let’s stick with incontrovertible facts.

What we know with CERTAINTY is that it is IMPOSSIBLE that Trump could have won his elections either in either 2016 or in 2024 without “insider” access. There is NO SUCH THING as “too big to Rig”, so it is certain that he is working with intelligence operatives. Both Trump wins and his loss in 2020 must have been planned and scripted, and the only thing worth worrying about is who scripted them, and what their intentions were.

If you hate Trump, this information confirms that he is indeed working closely with globalist intelligence agencies and Freemasons. If you trust Trump, the same information confirms that he is working with a “rogue” element within the intelligence community, that his 2016 win caught the cabal off guard, and that his team is now counter-blackmailing everyone.

But in either case, Trump is 100% a front man for military-intelligence operatives, and he has been for some time, or he could never have achieved the level of success he achieved during his life, or survived the first five minutes of his first presidency. We’re not claiming he is good or bad. We are only claiming that Trump’s presidency is part of a scripted “intelligence operation”.

It is not a coincidence that Trumps first stop, on his first day as POTUS, Saturday January 21st, 2017, was at CIA headquarters at Langley. He was sending a message to the script-writers.

And this is consistent with our belief, based on years of studying history and secret societies, that the primary geopolitical events of the last hundred years have been scripted, and that the script-writers are the intelligence agencies, and that many of the main actors are Masons.

It is true that since Covid and 2020, Trump’s presidential script has gone off the rails and many people are unhappy. But if you think the Covid Lockdown, Stop-the-Steal, Open-borders, Iran-war, Ukraine-war, Gaza-War, Data-center, Epstein Client List, Techno-tyranny, Trump script is bad, compare it to the Wilson, FDR, and Bush-Obama scripts. They were not much better, especially in terms of combat deaths.

Contrived, avoidable historical disasters didn’t start with Trump and his military-intelligence script-writers. They have been going on for generations, and there is compelling evidence that much of the First and Second world wars were scripted, and the great depression was intentional. So as much as we whine about Flock Cameras, Palantir, and endless wars in the Middle East, and mind-boggling corruption, our great-grandparents—who were actually sent into the meat-grinder for nothing,—had it worse.

So what do we make of all the nonsense going on around us? Trump is not a dupe, he is not isolated. and he is not “Israel’s puppet”. He is an actor acting, surrounded by operatives, and the intelligence community behind him has written an extremely confusing script, for unclear purposes.

We are not going to try to explain or predict what is going on. It is enough to know with complete certainty that the upcoming FAKE elections are entirely in the hands of the script-writers, and the whole thing is for show.

We cannot change the outcome of the election, and we cannot “fix” what ails our country. What we CAN do is recognize how badly broken our country is, and how long it has been corrupted. Because with or without Trump, it can’t get much better until more people understand the nature of the problem and the extent of the deception.

There is little that you can do to improve the geopolitical outlook of the USA. But you can improve our own outlook. You can study the history of Freemasonry, the true history Two World Wars and Hitler, the true history of the Middle East, and the nature of the forces arrayed against humanity. Commit to waking up others. Commit to disengaging from digital ID, and toxic media influence. You are not called on to save the world. You called on to free your mind.

It is impossible to say what the next few years will bring. But whatever it is, we’re happy that more and more people are waking up, and that more and more people are entirely disgusted with our government and are seeking major, systemic change. Whether you love or hate Trump, that is progress.

Who knows? Possibly the best thing that Trump could do is to blow things up entirely. Perhaps that is “The Plan”.

What Can Be Done?—Disengaging from Tyranny

It may seem there is little that an individual can do to “fight” a corrupt technocracy except to refuse to comply. Non-compliance can be effective, especially in large numbers, but depending on one’s station in life, it can take many different forms. BUt no matter how constrained your material situation is, you can always free your mind—so start there!!!

Our enemies are secret societies that exert illegitimate authority over us, and much of their power is in their secrecy. One practical way to oppose them is to learn about them and expose them. This means exposing the people who are in them, as well as their methods of control. Learning what you can about our illegitimate government and sharing what you have learned is essential because more people need to understand the nature of the problem, and large scale non-compliance is the most effective way to hobble tyranny.

Here are a few tips for disengaging from felonious authorities.

Research and Understand Masonry Mrs. HH has been researching Secret Societies for many years with an emphasis on their history rather than occult aspects. The problem is bigger than Freemasonry, but Masonry is the primary occult network influencing American politics, so we can start there. We have written a four part series that provides an understandable introduction, and we are linking to the fourth article in the series: Reverse Engineering the Masonic Control Grid, because it ties Masonry to high tech surveillance and it also links to the three prior articles. This series is our best effort to educate people about how Masons control our government, by focusing on methods of political intrigue rather than esoterica or diabolical details. More resources are listed at the end of this article.

Decline Digital ID—Use a Passport, Use Cash, Write Checks, Unregister To not engage with Digital ID. Do not participate in government ID upgrades and decline biometric scanning. Unregister to vote. Use a Passport—which doesn’t provide your state, address, or DLN as a travel ID. Use cash when paying for individual goods and services—hair cuts, car repairs, housekeeping, small proprietors, and consider writing checks when feasible. And when possible, get the heck out of SMART cities. Disengage from Social Media, the “News Cycle”, Popular Culture Taking back control of your mind is just as important as taking control of your physical circumstances. Do not willingly hand over your thoughts to professional manipulators. Don’t fret about the “issue of the day” and the ridiculous topics that talking heads want to direct your mind to. Pop culture is junk-food for the mind. Fear and Worry are methods of mind-control. The world is full of fascinating and beautiful things to contemplate.

The cabal’s authority is FAKE, their debt is FAKE, and their money is FAKE. Water is Abundant, Energy is Abundant, Food is Abundant, Land is Abundant, Housing is Abundant. Scarcity is Artificially created by Sociopaths.

How to Deep Six the Deep State

Hopefully, over time, more people will come to terms with the fact that our nation’s problems are systemic, and cannot be “fixed” by balancing budgets, reforms, or a new crop of politicians. Even fixing our FAKE election won’t make a difference. The rot is systemic.

The United States was created as a Masonic Republic and it has been run for the benefit of a corrupt, rapacious Masonic oligarchy since its inception. The cult disguised its intentions by feigning adherence to noble ideas and republican principles, but the laws, institutions and agencies that make up the American government are rotten to the core and need to be dismantled.

The principles of Republican constitutional government are sound, but entirely incompatible with the existence of secret societies. So until the Masonic “deep state” is utterly destroyed, root and branch, we cannot have a republic.

We don’t know how, when, or if the American Republic can be restored, but many Masonic-controlled agencies that play key roles in our government would have to be dismantled, and the criminal cartel running our economy would need to be ENTIRELY DISPOSSESSED.

We say dispossessed rather than “arrested” because the control of money is the source of the cartels power, and has been for more than 300 years. Money has always been the beating heart of Masonic hegemony—the money handers are replaceable cogs.

The focus needs to be utter annihilation of the money powers, because it is impossible to dismantle the deep state without confiscating and re-deploying 100% of their monumental ill-got gains. ALL OF IT.

Go back and review the close connection between private equity and election fraud. People who are focused only on “arrests” and “convictions” are thinking WAY TOO SMALL.

Since Masons, Shriners and ALL Secret Societies serve a foreign power, the US citizenship of all high level initiates should be revoked. Then, perhaps, Executive Order 13818 Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption can be used to dispossess them entirely.

We are not vindictive, and we don’t even want to pay taxes to keep these Masonic miscreants in prison. So once they and their entire family network have been completely and utterly dispossessed, we can put them in ankle monitors, monitor them 24/7 with flock cameras, and require that they live in LIHTC housing and use public transit.

They will “Own Nothing.”

More Information about Freemasonry

Mrs. HH has written a four-part series explaining the history of Modern Freemasonry including its transition to a much less visible form in the last fifty years. If you prefer listening, much of the information in the first two articles has been summarized in the A.I. generated audio Reverse Engineering the Masonic Control Grid. We are not enthusiastic about A.I., but think this summary did an excellent job.

But for us old-fashioned readers we have the following series:

Freemasonry and the City of London provides a history of the founding of modern Freemasonry and how it was created to serve the interests of the City of London Financial and Commercial Oligarchy. It explains that Freemasonry’s commitment to “Republican” government was intended to bring western governments directly under control of the British Empire.

Secret Societies and Modern Masonry discusses the rise of Masonic controlled civic groups and Fraternal Orders during the late 19th and early 20th century, and how modern Masonry operates.

The Masonic State of Idaho covers the Masonic history of Idaho from its founding to the present including identifying the “round table” Business group that is at the top of the Idaho “power pyramid”. Much of the information explaining how Masons control state and local governments almost applies to all states, not just Idaho.

More Information about Election Fraud

The Eye on Election Website was created by a group of Idaho residents who have been working to expose computerized election fraud. Some details of our investigations are specific to Idaho but most concern all elections everywhere. Our research has not been well-received by the Idaho GOP.