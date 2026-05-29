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at
May 29

Every time you go to touch on facts on an important subject Peter interupts you , he does it in all your interviews then moans about going on a bird walk , its happening too often , Peter loves his own opinions on things , he likeable , but, please Peter let Mrs talk 🗣️ 🫣

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