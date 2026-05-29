Greetings from Mrs. Heritage History,

This week, MHH joined Peter Duke for an ad hoc discussion of the depth of deception perpetrated on the human race by secret societies and nefarioius, occult gatekeepers. This was our fourth recording session, and our first “live” discussion, and we covered many interesting topics, including 1) the Rothschilds and the Bavarian Illuminati as smokescreens, 2) why its better to “debunk” history, geopolitics, and science rather than religion, 3) the “world government” psyop, 4) why no one is being arrested, 5) data centers, 6) the corruption of science and universities, 7) MHH adventures with election fraud, and of course 7) reasons for hope and optimism.

We hope you have time to enjoy the discussion.

Future Plans for MHH Substack

On a completely different topic, I wanted to announce to Mrs. Heritage History followers on substack, that over the next few months, it is my intention to try to get the MHH substack home page organized, to release several more articles, and to links to MHH videos to the Heritage History website (which I have not updated for almost five years).

I have numerous projects underway, and am hoping to be more active over the summer than I have been in the past few months. I have been researching secret societies and local government corruption for many years, and written for other blogs such as NISGR, but it was not until I met up with Mr. Duke that I began to see the unique benefits of substack. So I plan to invest more time in the Mrs. Heritage History substack when I can, and hopefully make the channel more useful, and navigable.

To that end, I have “turned on” subscriptions for the MHH substack page. My first inclination was to NOT ALLOW paid subscriptions, mainly because I am not a regular blogger/author and it is not something I will ever do full time. History, and especially conspiratorial history is a HOBBY, not a vocation and I am sometimes “off the internet” for days or weeks at a time. I do not think of myself as an “influencer” (in fact, I am somewhat suspicious of “influencers”), and I don’t even have time to answer all the mail I get on the Heritage History website. So I really didn’t want the responsibility of producing “paid” content.

But it turns out that, without “turning on” paid subscriptions, I cannot manage my substack properly. So I really have no choice.

I am not going to shill for paid subscriptions and all MHH content will always be free. And if you DO subscribe, it is only fair to warn you that content development will probably be in fits and starts.

There will, however, be a few benefits to paid subscribers. I am opening up a paid-subscribers chat to see how that goes, so if you have an important question that is probably a better bet than trying to get ahold of me by email. The other benefit to paid subscribers is gratitude from my husband, who has been supporting my many dubious hobbies for decades, and could use some quick cash for his various chainsaw and earth moving related projects. My thinking is that getting more power tools for my husband is a good way to distract him from the fact that his wife is taking on yet-another-conspiracy-related-project, and keep everyone happy.

Thanks again for following Mrs. Heritage History. Have a great day, and enjoy.