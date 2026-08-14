Greetings from Mrs. Heritage History,

This is an important article that outlines the history of Masonry in America from its role in the establishment of Federal and state governments in the 18th century, to its influence over SMART city technology in the 21st century.

It is the fourth article in an MHH series on Freemasonry, and it links to previous articles with more detailed information that should be better known. You cannot understand the “Deep State” within our government without recognizing the Masonic Control grid.

Please take the time to learn about Masonry in America, and pass this information on.

The control grid that has its tentacles around every aspect of modern life is older than most people think. The Agenda 21 surveillance grid is just a high tech version of a pre-existing, Masonic espionage network that has operated in the Americas since the 18th century.

The Hidden Hand Behind Digital Dystopia

We think of SMART cities as a radical break from the past, but they are just the electronic version of a nefarious Masonic network of surveillance and control that has operated for generations. The secret societies that precipitated the American Revolution and established state governments during the 18th and 19th centuries never disappeared—they just changed form.

By the early 20th century, the lodges of Freemasonry began to fade from view, and dozens of seemingly unrelated fraternal orders, civic groups, foundations, and NGOs, arose in their place to erect the scaffolding of the administrative state. These organizations laid the foundation for government data collection, regulation, and the proliferation of agencies and institutional corruption.

The bureaucratic state did not arise spontaneously and the Masonic control grid did not begin with surveillance cameras and data centers. They were created according to a plan. SMART Cities are just Rev 3.0 of the same invisible network that has operated all levers of power in the American government since its founding,

LLMs and Modern Masonry

This essay links to several MHH articles that describe what Freemasonry is, where and when it was created, how it is related to global finance, and and how it evolved from the 18th to the 21st century. Two of these essays were used by Peter Duke, a researcher experienced with Large Language Models (LLMs), to create an introductory audio file that helps to explain the baffling network of Masonic organizations in America politics.

We think that Duke’s explainer—entitled, Reverse Engineering the Masonic Control Grid,—is a good introduction to Mrs. Heritage History’s analysis of Modern Masonry. It’s likely to be especially helpful to people who are not familiar with the manner in which Masonry has evolved since the turn of the 20th century.

We were impressed by how well the LLM “bots,” trained by The Duke Report™️, introduced the information in the MHH articles, so in spite of a few minor slip-ups, we recommend “Reverse Engineering” to anyone who is unfamiliar with the many disguises of Modern Masonry.

AI haters are free to skip the audio introduction and barrel ahead with old-fashioned prose, as we continue with our main theme:

If the SMART City surveillance network is Rev 3.0 of a long-established Masonic Control Grid, what exactly was Version 2.0?

Welcome to Everytown USA

Have you ever wondered why so many “service clubs” listed on welcome sign boards in towns throughout the United States are “international”? Rotary “International”, Lions “International” the Salvation Army, Soroptimists, etc. Why does a local service club need to be affiliated with a “national” or “international” head office? Can’t civic-minded residents serve their community without national supervision?

And why were almost all these service clubs founded in the decades following the civil war? Shriners (1870, NY), Moose (1888, Louisville), Eagles (1898, Seattle), VFW (1899, Columbus), Rotary (1905, Chicago), Kiwanis (1915, Detroit), FOP (1915, Washington DC), American Legion (1919, Paris), etc.

And how did they spread all over the United States almost instantly? Almost all the civic organizations listed above had chapters in hundreds of cities within a decade of their founding. And how were so many “volunteer” organizations able to get funding for meeting halls in nearly every city in the USA? It almost seems planned.

That’s because it was planned.

The roll-out of dozens of centrally-organized service clubs, professional associations, labor unions, and fraternal orders in the fifty years following the civil war was orchestrated by Freemasons. And to encourage more people to join these new groups, many of them offered attractive insurance benefits—subsidized, of course, by the financial interests behind Freemasonry.

Although most members of these groups do not consider themselves Freemasons, key leaders in every region are associated with Masonic-linked secret societies, and the activities and membership records of all clubs are coordinated with national offices.

Why did Freemasons found dozens of fraternal orders and service clubs during the progressive era? There were many purposes.

How did they spy on us before cellphones?

How did they manipulate us before television?

How did they rig elections before computers?

How did they promote “forever wars” before 9-11?

The network of Masonic linked clubs, associations, and fraternal orders was a real-life espionage and influence,“social-network,” generations before Facebook. And their meeting halls, civic events, and fund-raisers were venues in which even the rank-and-file who were not directly associated with Masonry, could be groomed and influenced by their brethren who were.

Some of these civic groups and fraternal orders are less relevant today as the electronic version of the Masonic “control grid” tightens around us, but others are still highly influential in state and local politics.

Version 2.0 of the Masonic control grid has been in plain view all along.

The Fading of Freemasonry

Another reason for the growth of a variety of civic associations in this period was to deliberately reduce the visibility and perceived influence of Freemasonry. Historically, Masons were involved in the founding, and organization of all state and local governments. That is, in addition to their influence during the revolutionary era, Freemasons also established virtually all territorial governments, wrote the state constitutions, and were the first governors and representatives.

But as post-civil war politics became increasingly controversial, it became necessary to deflect attention from Masonry to prevent the rise of another anti-Masonic party. Today, the influence of Freemasonry seems to have almost disappeared.

Instead of doctors and lawyers, businessmen and bankers heading up the organization, traditional lodges appear to be dominated lower level, less politically influential minions. Now the most prominent business and financial leaders in town are members of the Rotary Club or Chamber of Commerce and they appear to be more focused on service and philanthropy than politics.

Most people no longer think of Masonry as a potent force in government, media, commerce, and culture, and that is intentional. Even though the internet is alive with wild conspiracies regarding Freemasonry, most people are unable to identify many prominent living Masons. Very few politicians openly identify as Masons, yet the Masonic network controlling our government is stronger and more entrenched than ever.

This is because Masonry is imbedded into nearly every nationally organized civic group, fraternal order, NGO, and foundation, and it is nearly invisible. Every person in these groups does not need to be part of the cult as long as secret societies control the leadership, the property, and the communication and espionage network.

Masonry and Globalism

In recent months Mrs. Heritage History, has been working on a series on Freemasonry and its relationship to globalism and institutionalized corruption in government. This was necessary because the historical roots of speculative Freemasonry and its relationship to international commercial, financial, and political elites is not well understood.

And what is worse, there is an enormous amount of misinformation regarding Masonry and secret societies on the internet, and most people’s knowledge of history is not adequate to see through the bafflegab.

For this reason, Mrs. Heritage History (who has been studying Secret Societies for 15+ years) has tried to present a compelling narrative, backed up by historical facts, that explains the genesis of Speculative Freemasony, its connections to globalists, and the way in which Masonry has evolved in the United States over the last 150 years.

The three articles on Freemasonry that have been published so far make well-documented claims about Masonic influences over centuries. We recommend reading them in full. The first two are summarized as follows:

Freemasonry and the City of London—focuses on the origin of Freemasonry, its elitist Gnostic philosophy and how it was created to serve a worldwide financial and commercial empire based in London. MHH focuses on the history of 17th century England and the commercial interests of the City of London, rather than on esoterica and fraudulent tales of its “mysterious” origins. When you “follow the money”, and note the manner in which political Freemasonry spread, it becomes abundantly clear that it was created by the City of London Corporation to serve the interests of the British empire.

Secret Societies and Modern Masonry—explains the relationship between Freemasonry and other Secret Societies and discusses how American Freemasonry has spawned dozens of fraternal orders, civic groups, and trade unions. This is the article that was the primary source of the Reverse Engineering explainer, and it includes charts linking many of the civic groups discussed in the article directly to Freemasonry.

Freemasonry serves, and has always served a global network of financial and commercial oligarchs. And the 20th century institutions founded by Freemasons, such as the Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, American Legion, FOP, and Eagles Clubs—as well as the foundations, commissions, and board on which their members serve,— all promote globalism under cover of community service.

The Masonic Grip on State Governments

The final article in the MHH series, The Masonic State of Idaho, details the Masonic history of Idaho and identifies Idaho’s shadow government. But even though the details of the article are specific to Idaho, its thesis applies to all states—and that is: the independence of state governments is illusionary.

Almost all American states were founded by Freemasons and all have been governed by Masons since they were territories. The most important cities were established by Freemasons; the most strategic properties were sold to Freemasons; and the laws of each state were established by Masonic lawyers according to Masonic principles of obfuscation, secrecy, and self-dealing.

The Masonic State of Idaho—reviews how Freemasons took control of the mountain west during the civil war, and shows how they now control regional government by placing almost all real power in the hands of unaccountable commissions and agencies.

How Masonic is High Tech?

It seems that SMART city surveillance grids are being imposed by rogue bureaucrats, and corporate minions who are not actually intelligent enough to understand what the technology they are forcing on us does, or who it really serves.

Mrs. Heritage History has not yet written an article on how fraudulent and contrived the big tech companies are, but the following quote from one of her notes gives a good indication of the problem. Yet it barely scratches the surface of Silicon Valley venality.

The technology is real, but the high tech billionaires—the ones we think run the show—are controlled puppets. They’ve all worked for the Masonic-Phoenician Darpa/Military-Intelligence complex for their entire careers. Facebook, Google, Oracle, Amazon, Palantir, Tesla, and Microsoft are all fraudulent, subsidized government constructions. All were created to be monopolies, and most would never have been profitable without lucrative, noncompetitive government contracts, subsidies, sweetheart deals, and rigged stocks.

Facebook was founded on the same day DARPA killed the “Lifelog” program . It expanded enormously for eight years without ever making a profit.

Bezo’s grandfather was a founder of DARPA , and the rigged stock market overlooked Amazon’s massive operational losses for over ten years.

Oracle’s first contract was with the CIA.

Palantir’s first contract was with the CIA, and Peter Thiel name is an anagram of “The reptile.”

Microsoft won its first contract with IBM because Gate’s maternal grandfather was a Federal Reserve banker , and its second soon after the chief architect of the IBM PC, conveniently died in a plane crash .

Tesla has received BILLIONS in government tax-credits, tax-breaks, and state-issued regulatory credits.

The Google founders worked with the CIA and NSA in grad school to develop search algorithms. Google was generously supported before it became profitable, and it was allowed to acquire CIA-funded Google Earth.

Need we Continue? Everything about High Tech is a rigged, scripted network of “intelligence”-controlled monopolies, and every phrase was scripted high tech buzzword goobledygook. Our preception of reality is scripted, and high tech has always been is in the back pocket of the “Military-Intelligence-Complex.”

Masonry and the American Republic

The fundamental truth about Masonry and the American government is a simple one: Secret societies and globalist loyalties are incompatible with our form of representative government.

The idea of a Republican form of government is noble in theory, but when Secret Societies control political parties, monopolize financial influence, and hold the upper echelons of all cultural institutions, all pretense of a “representative” government is a ridiculous sham.

In America, our republic has long been captured by a nefarious Masonic-Phoenician network of secret societies. Not only do our politicians serve Mammon instead of Americans, the statutes governing all branches of government at every level were written to be further the interests of Masonic secret societies while appearing to adhere to constitutional principles.

James Madison explains the principles by which Masonic law-makers have utterly perverted our republic: The profusion of statutes and agencies itself—regardless of the merit of any particular law—renders the American government into the hands of “insiders” and oligarchs.

It will be of little avail to the people, that the laws are made by men of their own choice, if the laws be so voluminous that they cannot be read, or so incoherent that they cannot be understood: if they be repealed or revised before they are promulg[at]ed, or undergo such incessant changes, that no man who knows what the law is to-day, can guess what it will be to-morrow.

It is long past time to expose the hidden hand behind the American government and all state governments, and to remove the Masonic control grid permanently. But How?

We Cannot Vote our Way Out of this Mess

If we all hate data centers and 24/7 surveillance so much, why is it impossible to elect politicians at any level that will oppose these abominations instead of paving the way for them?

The answer of course is that Masons control the political system in the United States, top to bottom and always have. The people who control American political parties, and all important government offices are part of that occult, Masonic control grid, and the Shriners themselves—an elite group of high level Masons—appear to have direct control over the machines that manage our elections.

We have done the research and it’s worse than you think. The corrupt software that operates our elections nationwide (originally developed by Syctl, a Spanish cryptography company) , is directly connected to the software developed by AAMVA that controls digital ID. And “election security” is being used to justify mass data collection on all registered voters.

It’s all connected. There is only one beast system; it controls digital ID; it controls our elections; and unsurprisingly it is operated by high level Freemasons. We cannot vote our way out of this.

So what can we do? We are not helpless, and the long term prognosis is good.

The problems that plague our nation are not as hard as you might think to fix—that is, once enough people are aware of the shenanigans of our murderous and perverted overlords. Waking people up to the corruption is key and YOU can help.

The reason our problems are not as serious as they seem is that most were intentionally created by malevolent secret societies. Wars, inflation, poverty, drugs, housing shortages, and debt are FAKE, contrived problems that can be easily solved once the demented oligarchs are out of power.

Bear these facts in mind and don’t despair:

Secret Societies cannot operate without secrecy. Exposing them, and exposing the two-faced traitors who are in them undermines their power. Learn what you can about secret societies and inform others. And recognize that many of those who hold power over you, and claim to represent you are part of the cult.

The people running the government are not our lawful representatives. They are illegitimate, and the power they hold over us is illegitimate. You do not need to obey them. You do not need to cooperate with their schemes. Prepare to resist.

Land is abundant, water is abundant, energy is abundant, materials are abundant. There is plenty for everyone. . . their whole game is to create artificial scarcity that doesn’t exist, hoard resources, and make people pay for “services” that should be free to every living being.

Your money is FAKE. Your debt is FAKE. And the bankers who hold your debt know this. Do what you need to to get by, but don’t stress too much about money. When the oligarchy is inevitably overthrown, their whole fraudulent money system will go crashing down with them.

Electronic surveillance equipment can be destroyed or disabled without killing people. Research ways of opposing the technocracy.

The time in not yet right for mass resistance, but you can assume that there will come a time when mass resistance to the oppressive rule of illegitimate oligarchs will be inevitable. In the meanwhile prepare yourselves and those you are responsible for, for a time when our FAKE, corrupt, globalized economy will come crashing down, and can be rebuilt for humans, rather than demons.

“They” brainwash us and lie to us constantly because they are vulnerable. Lies are their source of power, and ultimately truth will prevail. Don’t give up hope. Pray for our country. Continue waking people up!!!

Articles and Audiofiles Referenced Above