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Shannon's avatar
Shannon
1d

Excellent overview with valuable info in a very important timeframe. Thank you.

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alwayscurious
14h

Like other fraternal orders, the Knights of Columbus was formed in part to offer insurance and assistance for widows and their families. It was founded as a "mutual benefit society" with an "active role in politics" in New Haven, Connecticut in 1882 (where Yale's own fraternity of fraternities skull and bones is).

These groups drew allegiance as social organizations who supported each other with financial assistance and so naturally all were very supportive of increased role of government as the welfare funder of a growing welfare state that took root under FDR.

Interestingly, the headquarters for the Knights of Columbus, in New Haven, CT was designed by modernist arquitectural firm contracted to design and build quite a few notable projects in the US, Roche Dinkeloo, succeeding Eero Saarinen & Associates. From Egyptian motifs used by many theathres and clubs in the early 20th century to mid century, space age, sleek and modern.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roche-Dinkeloo

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