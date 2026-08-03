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Mrs. Heritage History's avatar
Mrs. Heritage History
2d

The wreckage . . . "https://www.facebook.com/reel/825459440559343"

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Todd's avatar
Todd
11h

There might be a thing on the news about how the weather manipulation patriots are struggling to slow the winds and bring in some healthy rain and quell the dangerous conditions but I'm not sure. I've never heard of anything like that. Patriots fighting so hard to protect us they forget to claim any credit for the things they spray on us. I mean do. I mean do to protect us from hurricanes in Kentucky. Whoever it is they prolly have a seal of some kind with a round serrated edge and a star. A kid in a red beaner and an eagle on it somewhere. Something in Latin that says 'Survive This'. I'm sure we'll be fine.

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