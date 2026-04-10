Greetings, from Mrs. Heritage History,

We created this list of resources for people who have seen one of the MHH videos or articles, and would like an easy way to access additional information. The problem is, we are new to Substack and all the important videos and articles we’ve made in the last few months have been published by way of the Duke Report. So when people go directly to the MHH Substack looking for more information, it is difficult to find.

I’m thankful to the Duke Report for promoting our work, and happy to have had such a good reception. But we did not expect many followers, and have not done a proper job of organizing our Substack homepage, or making it easy to find previous articles. Obviously, the MHH Substack page needs work but we won’t have much time for it until this summer. So in the meantime, we’ve created a directory that links to all the videos and articles we have published as of early April.

Videos with the Duke Report: We’ve done three videos with Peter Duke, two on ancient history, and the most recent on the Pacific Theater in WWII, and the FAKE Atom Bomb.

The two videos on the Phoenicians and their role in Ancient History are both important. It is impossible to begin to understand secret societies without some understanding of the “Phoenician” CULT that is behind them so this information is foundational. The first video explains how the Phoenicians are related to modern secret societies and the second makes a compelling case that the Roman Empire was really run by Phoenicians.

Phoenicians Among Us: This introduction to the Phoenician cult of ancient times is crtical to understanding much of the bizzare behavior of modern elites.

Phoenician Roman Empire: Don’t be fooled by the purple people. This podcast is all about Ancient Rome.

The Road to Hiroshima: In our most recent video, we cover the history of Japan as a vassal state of London, the Pacific “Theater” in WWII, Fear Porn, and “The Bomb”. It is a good way to understand how MHH views modern history.

Articles About Secret Societies:

In addition to the videos listed above, the Duke Report has posted two articles about Freemasonry and Secret Societies. These are part of a series that we will be promoting more soon, when the next two installments are finished:

#1 Freemasonry and the City of London:

#2 Secret Societies and Modern Masonry:

The two upcoming articles in the series will #3 show how Masonic bureaucracies control state and local governments, and #4 illuminate the Masonic technocracy behind Digital IDs and Fraudulent Elections.

Other MHH websites:

The main thing that makes the MHH approach to conspiratorial history unusual is that we take a historical view of geopolitics. Therefore, we have invested most of our time in understanding the inner workings of events of the past, instead of focusing on current events. We have found that the “playbook” of 2000 years ago, has not changed much. The cabal is still up to the same old tricks.

Our main history-related website (heritage-history.com) is dedicated to traditional histories appropriate for homeschoolers, but it has a whole sub-section that focuses on Secret societies and

Hidden History: https://www.heritage-history.com/index.php?c=library&s=secret

We have several other websites that we have been working on over the last few years, but they are not focused specifically on history. The North Idaho Slow Growth Research blog focusese mainly on SMART Cities, Election Fraud, Modern forms of Masonry, and other topics related to “Agenda 21.” However, we will not recommend articles from that blog at this time. It is our intention to move some of this content to substack, but we’ll see what happens.

Thanks again for following Mrs. Heritage History.