Greetings from Mrs. Heritage History,

This week Peter Duke and I did a marathon podcast covering the controversial topic of Sephardic Jews and their relationship to ancient Phoenicians.

The official story is that the Phoenician cult that founded colonies all over southern Iberia by 1000 BC simply faded away after the Roman conquest in 206 B.C. They learned to speak Latin, Christianized, intermarried with other races, and lost all collective memory of their thousand-year domination of the richest gold and silver mines in Europe. And during the same period that the ruling class of Iberia were descended into obscurity, tens of thousands of Jews immigrated en masse to Spain and took over trade and financial networks.

The official story is utter balderdash, and nonsensical. Something is being covered up, but what? Drum roll . . . yes, it is undeniable that the Sephardic Jews of Spain descended from Phoenicians. This is an important aspect of what Peter Duke and I cover in Sephardic Phoenicians, but it is just a start.

The motivation for the talk, was not to imply that all Jews were crypto-Phoenicians, but to make distinctions.

Not all Jews have the same history. Jews from different regions have different relationships to global financial networks and intelligence agencies. Not all Jews are involved in international trade and banking, war-mongering, or advisors to kings and presidents. And when you look closely at the immigration patterns of British and American Jews over the last 380 years, and examine who exactly immigrated and when, and how they integrated into American society, you find enormous differences. And the MOST SUSPICIOUS Jews, by a long shot, are the Separdim Jews of Spain and their Converso Cronies.

Yet it is the big scarry “Askenazi” Jews and the mythical “Khazrian Mafia” that we are constantly told are the “Bad Jews”. This is obviously a hoodwink. To demonstrate this, lets tak a quick look at the immigration patterns of American Jews over the past 350 years:

1650s to 1840s—For over 200 years, the vast majority of Jewish immigrants to both Britain and America were Sephardim. They controlled a great deal of trade and banking, made vast, but well-disguised fortunes, and quietly married daughters into prominent American families, as Phoenicians have for millennia. In 1840, the total number of Sephardic American Jews was 15K; less than 1% of the population, and their financial influence was largely hidden.

1840-1880—The next wave of over 150K German Jewish immigrants was almost entirely from the Rhine-Palatinate and Bavaria. These Jews had been part of the same Western European commercial-financial network as the Sephardim for hundreds of Years. Several of these “German Jews” immigrants quickly became famous as American Jewish bankers—Warburg, Oppenheimer, Schiff, Guggenheim, Lehman, Khun, Loeb, Seligman, Goldman, Sachs, etc. . . So when Americans think of “Jewish Bankers”, it is this network of German-American Jews that they see, rather than the older but less visible Sephardim financial networks operating out of the City of London.

1880-1920—The final wave of Jewish Immigration was enormous, including over 2 “Ashkenazi” from Eastern Europe who were imported in an intentional, coordinated manner by existing Jewish-American networks. Prominent Eastern European Jews tend to be actors, musicians, scientists, politicians, media personalities, academics, doctors, lawyers, or corporate minions rather than custodians of enormous, but hidden wealth and influence.

What MHH finds interesting, is that the last two groups—German Jews and Eastern European Jews, are always grouped together as “Ashkenazi”, even though they have very different histories—and “Ashkenazi”are invariabley presented as the “Bad Jews”; as if the Sephardic-Phoenician Jews, who have a vastly longer history as Anglo-Jewish bankers, financiers, war-provisioners, slave-traders, and intelligence operatives were the “Good Jews”.

This of course, is patently ridiculous, and an obvious diversion. And the more you know about the history of the Sephardim, and their proclivity for changing their names, religions, locations, and national allegiances to disguise their wealth, power, and crimes against humanity, the easier it is to see what is going on.

It appears that “Ashkenazi Jews” from Eastern Europe have intentionally been groomed as scapegoats, as they were in Germany in WWII. The victims of the Holocaust were almost entirely Eastern European Jews. The Jews of Poland and Russia also took the wrap for Communism, even though Communism was invented by a London-based Sephardic atheist (Marx’s father was German Jew, and his mother was Dutch Sephardic, but he is aways referred to as “Ashkenazi”), and orchestrated by Anglo-American Sephardic commercial-financial networks.

All the world’s anger at perfidious Jews is being intentionally directed at hapless Eastern European Jews, who are primarily minions, rather than at their Sephardic-Phoenician overlords, who are quietly hiding their fortunes, dropping their “Jewish” identities, disappearing into the woodwork, and continuing to run the world by way of international intelligence agencies, multinational corporations, and electronic surveillance.

This is why it is ESSENTIAL that American wake up to the fact that the “Enemy” is not “Jews”. It is crypto-Phoenicians, Secret Societies, Intelligence Agencies, multinational corporations, NGOs, and puppet governments with standing armies, masquerading as parliamentary democracies and constitutional republics.

We cannot see the real enemy if we are blinded by the Ashkenazi/Sephardim switcharoo. Ask yourself, if ANY of the new generation of anti-Israel, Jew-baiting pundits EVER discuss the long history of Sephardic-Phoenician crimes, or point out the fact that the vast majority of Sephardim no longer identify as Jews. Netanyahu is “Ashkenazi” for a reason . . . and Nick Fuentes is almost certainly Sephardic. You are being played. . .AGAIN.

Please give Sephardic Phoenicians a listen. Unfortunately, we spent too long on the first few slides, so the second half of the presentation is more rushed than it should be. But you can jump around to various topics of interest if you are short of time.

44:10 Overview of Sephardim in Spain, from 1000 B.C. to1492

1:03:21 Overview of Sephardic Migration following expulsion of Jews

1:17:35 Converso control of Latin American Trade, Columbus , Canary Islands

1:32:25 Converso control of East Asian Trade /Slave Trade

1:40:45 Sephardic control of War Provisioning-Intelligence Networks

1:52:05 Converso control of the Jesuit Order

1:58: 45 Jewish Migration to the U.S.

2:17:04 Henry Ford’s International Jew series

2:22:40 Sephardic connections to early settlers in North America

Since Sephardic Phoenicians is mainly a quick review of Sephardic history (which is beyond fascinating), rather than a discussion of its many implications, Peter and I will revisit the subject on his Tuesday, June 30th podcast (2:00 PDT). So if you have any questions, please join us, or if you have questions, leave them in the comments.

MRS HH UPDATE

Connecting Ancient Phoenicians to the modern networks of Secret Societies that control all the world’s commercial, financial, and intelligence networks, is the main purpose of the Heritage History Substack. And the Sephardic Phoenicians podcast an important milestone.

It has taken six months and three installments in the series to get this far, and am grateful to Peter Duke for pulling me out of obscurity and giving my thoughts on “hidden history” a platform. I am also grateful to those who have donated/subscribed to the MHH substack, and am delighted to find out that there really is an audience for the MHH brand of Phoenician-centered conspiracy mongering. And my husband—who thinks I spend WAY to much time in the computer researching esoteric, conspiratorial history—is somewhat mollified by the donations as as well.

When I first started looking into these topics, over fifteen years ago, there really was no way to bring these topics up in civilized company, and I did not trust the “conspiratorial” forums whatsoever. There has been a sea-change in awareness over the last six to ten years, so I am pleased that anyone finds these theories helpful. The Phoenician connection makes a enormous sense to me, but it is totally at odds with the way the past is presented in conventional histories, and trying to get people to recognize that history has been systematically distorted, is an uphill battle.

So thanks for the support, and if you can please pass on this this information to others who might be receptive, it would be a wonderful thing.

God Bless, MHH.