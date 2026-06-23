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Being Bonnie's avatar
Being Bonnie
5d

Oh Mrs. HH, I am just crazy about your work! I have always been a fan of history but...wowie, you dug all the way back and I thought I knew 'something'. A friend of mine who recently passed away (he studied Ancient Latin and Greek at Catholic Univ of America in Washington, DC) once joked when I asked him 'What happened to the Holy Roman Empire?' He laughed and said, 'Well, what else? They became the Holy Roman Catholic Church. Just look at the outfits!'. I still laugh about that. Your knowledge is mind-blowing and exciting. The fact that your library holds 100s of volumes pre-1923 is amazing. Your delivery is tops and I'm grateful to Frances Leader and Peter Duke for bringing you out of the shadows into the light. Many thanks to you for your hard work and your generosity at sharing what you've learned.

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Sandy K's avatar
Sandy K
6d

Dr. Lee Merritt is a retired osteopath physician who has some great research on Phoenician history (The Medical Rebel is her website). Look up Phygian cap and fasces. Find photos of old US Mercury dimes for fasces. A lot of state flags have Phygian caps on person portraits.

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