Greetings from Mrs. Heritage History

Sometimes the crazier things seem, the more sense they make. And that is certainly true about the topic Peter Duke and I cover in our latest podcast,—the enormous importance of pederasty to the Phoenician-Masonic Cabal that runs the world. It’s unbelievable—until it’s obvious.

“The symbols of Freemasonry, to those unaware of their Cabbalistic meaning, may seem innocuous enough, particularly to the great majority of Masons . . . who are never informed that the “All-Seeing Eye” of their symbolism refers not to light, but to the genitals, the Eye of Horus, which is the anus, and which signifies the homosexual or bisexual commitment of our present ruling class, the World Order of the Canaanites.” EUSTACE MULLINS (1987)

Sodomy is not our favorite subject, but it is impossible to understand how the world operates without facing up to its importance, and seeing the patterns. It is the key that explains a great many nefarious networks that may otherwise remain entirely inexplicable—Mexico’s government for example; the gay high-tech mafia; Hollywood; and the astonishingly corrupt military-intelligence cult that oversees worldwide drug sales, arms deals, and black ops.

Sodomy is one of the most important secrets of secret societies. There are many other disturbing activities associated with the Phoenician-Masonic oligarchy and far more grotesque rituals. But pederasty is the intergenerational perversion that holds their worldwide network of demented sociopaths and controlled assets together.

Down the Pederast Rabbit Hole

If you’ve read Peter Duke’s recent articles on inexplicable artwork in the Federal Triangle in Washington DC, then you might have an inkling of where we are going with pederasty. He started by decoding the Hermaphrodite holding a Baby in front of the National Archives. Once he understood that the American government is run by Phoenicians, its meaning became obvious: — a monument to Child Sacrifice.

Using the same logic—look at what the stones actually say—Duke determined that the pediment above the Mellon auditorium glorifies the kidnapping and rape of Ganymede and Europa, two children abducted by Zeus. And just as disturbing is the fact that the “Eagle of Zeus” that was responsible for kidnapping Ganymede, had the place of honor on the right side of “Columbia”. This brings up several disturbing questions.

What does an Eagle holding arrows in its talons actually mean? and why is the United States represented by a “Goddess” who appears to condone child kidnapping and rape?

The best way to answer these questions is to face up to the fact that pederasty and homosexual bonding is essential to how the Phoenician-Masonic secret societies operate. Human sacrifice is the ultimate transgression—the forbidden ritual that binds the most powerful members of the cult to secrecy. But deviant sexuality is encouraged at every level, and it is the forbidden bond of sodomy that ensures lasting control, cult loyalty, and perpetual corruption.

Keep Buggering On

These are difficult truths, but in the podcast Keep Buggering On, Peter Duke and Mrs. Heritage History face up to them directly. We follow the history of pederastic cults from the wicked “Men of Sodom” of Genesis 13:13; to Sparta, the first known pederastic military cult; to the elite boarding schools of England and the United States that “groom” the leaders of tomorrow.

Keep Buggering On provides an overview of pederasty and homosexual cults in western history, and helps explain the perverse nature of the hidden hand behind many historical events. And it also addresses the mindset and enormous sense of entitlement of the predatory, pederastic cult leaders who perpetuate these abominations. They sincerely believe they are above the law and that moral truths apply only to the ignorant masses.

Some of the Topics covered are as follow:

5:40 Introduction to Sodomy and the pervasive Masonic anus

14:30 Ancient Pederastic cultures: Phoenician and Greek

30:00 Elite glorification of pederasty and secret societies

43:50 Elite English boarding schools, fagging, and C.S. Lewis

53:00 Dance of the 41—Pederasty in Mexican history

1:11:00 Masonic sodomite logos everywhere!!!!

1:21:30 Pederastic Cults in Christendom; guilds, knights, orders.

1:29:30 Pederastic Military Cults—Sparta, Janissaries, Royal Navy

1:41:00 Secret, criminal U.S Military-Intelligence Sodomite Cults

1:48:00 Fertility Goddess, Transexual-eunuch priests of Astarte

1:58:10 Pagan goddesses for Phoenician-sodomite cult rituals

Additional Resources for Study

Keep Buggering On provides a valuable overview of the importance of sodomite cults and their relationship to secret societies, but it raises many new questions, especially about the role of pederasty, sodomite cults, and secret societies in the world today. The following are recommended videos and articles that provide additional insights.

Kay Griggs—Wife of Marine “Bird-Colonel”

Kay Griggs Interview—The most important resource for additional study, on the topic of criminal sodomite cults in the U.S. Government is provided by Kay Griggs, the wife of a high ranking marine colonel. Her husband, George Griggs, was given a full-ride scholarship to a pederastic boarding school as a young teen and he was part of an elite sodomite cult for all his adult life that he called “The Brotherhood”. He disclosed many of their secrets to his wife (while intoxicated), and provided proof. This knowledge put her life in danger, and eventually she realized it was safer to disclose the cult’s secrets than to keep them. The result is one of the most explosive exposé’s of the inner workings of corruption in the U.S. government in history.

The entire video is seven hours, but just the first few hours is so jarring it will probably keep you transfixed. Griggs confirms much of the information we provided in Keep on Buggering and we cannot recommend this video highly enough.

Moira Greyland—Daughter of Pederast Walter Breen

Moira Greyland Interview and Book—Greyland was the daughter of Walter Breen, the scholarly pederast who wrote Greek Love, and her mother was the well-known science fiction writer Marion Zimmer Bradley. In spite of the abuse she suffered as a child, Greyland is extremely articulate, and she speaks with enormous moral clarity. Her interview with Life Site News provides profound insights into mindset of pederastic abusers, and Greyland’s book, The Last Closet, details her experience as a child with sexually abusive parents.

The Masonic Sodomite Network

During the Kay Griggs interview she mentions that virtually all of the top government officials in “The Brotherhood,” (her husband’s criminal military-intelligence cult), are Masons. But what are we to make of this? Are all high order Freemasons sodomites? Are all sodomite cults Masonic? What is the relationship between Masonry and sodomy?

Masonry is a complicated and diverse network, held together by symbolism and shared secrets. But to simplify things, we need to return to its founding. Modern Freemasonry was created in the 17th century by a Phoenician cult, for the purpose of controlling ambitious goyim who could further their project of world empire. And the highest level Masons are the most compromised.

The fact that Masons are controlled agents of a worldwide pederastic Canaanite-Phoenician cult explains a great deal. Phoenicians have been known since biblical times to use human-sacrifice and grotesque sexual rituals to enforce secrecy and as a method of mind control. Phoenicians have always been pederasts and their children are often sexually abused from an early age.

It is therefore, unsurprising that most high order Freemasons are sodomites, and always have been. This is one of the most closely guarded secrets of Masonry.

Masonry is essentially a “grooming” process for adult men, the culmination of which is the development of a “controlled asset”. And since Phoenicians have a deep understanding of human weaknesses, they know that deviant or illicit sex is a powerful method of manipulation. Masonic leaders therefore recruit sexual deviants, and attempt to pervert or corrupt children, because weak, depraved people are easily controlled.

But sodomy is not universal, especially among lower-order Masons. Many normal people become involved in Masonic organizations, and there are other ways to control them (i.e., money, ideology, misplaced loyalty, ego, etc.). It is certainly true that many rank-and-file Masons are not sexually compromised, but difficult-to-manipulate men seldom become high level Masons. As higher-order rituals become more bizarre and transgressive, independent-minded men balk, while knaves, perverts and two-faced liars have no such hesitations.

So while not all Masons are sexually deviant, high-level Masons are virtually all compromised or controlled in some way. And talented young men who were “groomed” as teens to have an appetite for sodomy, are guaranteed successful careers and sail through their Masonic degrees, unhindered.

Recommended Articles:— The following articles are part of MHH’s upcoming series on Masonry. They don’t address sodomy specifically, but they give valuable into an intentionally bewildering network of nefarious influence.

The Invisible Empire explains how speculative Freemasonry was created by the City of London banking cartel to help build its global empire.

Secret Societies and Modern Masonry discusses how 20th century Freemasonry spawned many new fraternities and civic groups to disguise its influence.

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Masonic Sodomite Symbols

The fact that Freemasonry and the entire network of Masonic-linked community organizations are controlled by a Phoenician cult with ancient roots and an obsession with symbolism goes far to explain the abundance of sodomite symbols associated with many commonly seen seals and logos.

Most of the emblems show below are associated with either government agencies, civic groups, fraternal orders, or trade unions. Although these organizations have no outward association with Masonry, all were created by Phoenician-Masonic operatives, so their logos feature serrated circles, sun-rays, stars, laurel wreaths, or eagles—all symbols that reveal the sodomite allegiance of their uppermost leadership. Like pyramids, all-seeing eyes, pentagrams, and owls,—blue and gold seals representing anuses, are hallmarks of the Phoenician oligarchy.

The article referred to above, Secret Societies and Modern Masonry explains the connection between many of the organizations represented above and Freemasonry. It also discusses why the tenacles of this Masonic sodomite network reach down into every agency of the federal government, and every community in the United States.

Most of the focus of the Buggering On podcast was on elite networks, but child recruitment and occult sodomite networks exist in almost every town in America. Not every Masonic linked community organization is involved of course, but the ones that aren’t provide cover and plausible deniability for the ones that are.

Stars and Eagles

As Eustace Mullins reminds us, symbols can have more than one meaning. So while circles with a star or cross at their center can represent Masonic anuses, they can also represent all-seeing Masonic eyes—the ever-present network of spies silently watching over all. And the components of these symbols can also have particular meanings. For example:

Star Within a Circle

Even before he began investing the pederastic nature of secret societies, Peter Duke noticed that many occult emblems included a Star Within a Circle, and that this combination appeared to reflect an org chart for a compartmentalized, round-table style command and control system. In other words, a star could represent “deep state” network of hidden influencers.

But the dual meaning of a star within a circle is not particularly disturbing or unexpected. In fact, it is more comforting to associate stars with insidious covert intelligence-networks than with sodomy. Much more disturbing is the fact that our national emblem is an eagle, and Zeus’s eagle is strongly associated with pederasty and child rape. So how suspicious is our national emblem?

The Eagle of Zeus

The Eagle of Zeus is usually portrayed holding a thunderbolt in its talons. And as can be seen in the following illustration, the Ptolemaic Eagle, the Roman Eagle, and the Napoleonic Eagle, are clearly holding thunderbolts. The American Eagle is holding both both an olive branch and arrows, which is suspicious, but not as obviously incriminating.

However, the American military’s colonel insignia (bottom center), is depicted holding its arrows in such a way that they strongly remsemble thunderbolts. And this is all the more disturbing given Kay Griggs graphic description of Eagle pinning ceremonies in the Marines.

But at least there is a tiny sliver of doubt. And that may be all the comfort we get given the overwhelming evidence that—unbeknownst to the American public—our military has been propping up an illegitimate, murderous, pederastic Phoenican Empire for over 100 years, under the cover of defending democracy and liberty.