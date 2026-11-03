We need a diversion from FAKE 5ELECT1ONS drama this week, so we’ve done a deep dive into the Phoenician Middle Ages—specifically, the Crusading Era.

In our relentless search to identify Phoenicians behind every sinister, banking, commercial and human trafficking network in western history, we cannot neglect the contemptible Crusaders: the rapacious Venetians and Genoese merchants, the reclusive military orders, the ruthless Norman nobility, and the perpetually prosperous court Jews.

The most notorious of the Phoenician crusaders were the Knights Templars—sort of a mediaeval version of the Freemasons, Jesuits, and the Bank of International Settlements all rolled into one. Their mythology and symbolism are everywhere in occult circles, and there is substantial evidence their leaders were guilty-as-charged of blasphemy, sodomy, ritual abuse, and human sacrifice.

It sounds preposterous of course, until you realize they were Phoenicians, and these types of transgressions are exactly what Phoenicians have done since ancient times to assure cult loyalty.

Highlights from the Phoenician Crusades

Fortunately, MHH and the Duke Report have plenty of theories about Mediaeval Phoenicians, so we recently completed a series on the Phoenician Crusades that features many disturbing and thought-provoking nuggets for conspiracy enthusiasts. The crusade videos together run slightly over three hours, so we’ve listed a few highlights for those who want a preview of some of MHH and Duke’s observations about Crusading era conspiracies and criminality.

In a later section we will provide links to both Phoenician Crusades videos, and an outline of what is covered in each, but for now, let’s return to the Crusading era and provide an overview of exactly why the Crusades were called, and by whom.

Mendacious Merchants and Crusading Canaanites

The Pope’s call to restore the holy lands to Christian control occurred over four centuries after the Moslem conquest of the Middle East, but only a few decades after the fall of the Caliphates in both Cordoba and Baghdad. Why is it that the Papacy was more or less ignored the fact that the Holy Land was under Moslem control for 400 years, and did not take notice until the collapse of both the Abbasid Caliphate in the Middle East and the Umayyad Caliphate in Spain?

The reason has to do with a network of Jewish merchants that operated successfully under the Caliphates, but had difficulties with the Moslem military regimes that replaced them. The general disorder in both Iberia and the Levant created a window of opportunity for merchants based in Christian realms to move in on key trading ports in the Eastern Mediterranean. So while Christians in western Europe were exhorted to help reclaim the “holy land” for the sake of Christ, it appears that some of the most ardent backers of the “Crusades” had commercial motives.

A look at a map of the territories still held by the crusaders a century after the first Crusade show that the only towns still in their possession were the same strategic trading ports that were once the province of Ancient Phoenicia. So it seems the Crusaders succeeded in reclaimed Phoenicia rather than Israel for the crypto-Canaanite, faux-Christian merchant bankers who financed their expedition.

Temple Banking Networks of Ancient Times

How do the Knights Templars fit into the scheme to establish a Christian merchant network in the East? Well merchants need banks, and the more you know about the Temple banking network of ancient times, the more the Knights Templars looks like an attempt to reinstitute a Temple-based banking system under the aegis of the Roman Catholic Church.

How can this be? Well for one thing, all of the great financial and money-lending “Innovations” attributed to the Knights Templars were age old. International banking, letters of credit, traveler’s checks, ciphers, secure-storage, currency exchanges, and other financial services were all offered by the pagan temple-banking network of the Phoenician and Roman Eras.

The Knights Templar were using the same methods of tracking, storing, and transferring wealth that had been used by Phoenician merchant networks for over a thousands years. Their only innovation was making these services available to nobles, traders, and Christian pilgrims across Europe and the Holy Land.

Why do historians ignore ancient banking networks, and pretend banking was invented by the Templars?

The reason ancient bankers operated out of temples was because temples were usually the most secure buildings in the region, and they all had underground vaults and tunnels. Likewise, Templar Commanderies and Churches had underground chambers and these were used not only to store valuables, but also for rituals.

Once you realize the Knights Templars were Mediaeval Phoenicians and that blood sacrifice and transgressive sexual rituals are the essence of Phoenician cult-conditioning, the atrocities the Templars were accused of become all too believable.

Another suspicious sign that indicates Phoenician influence, is the enormous rapidity with which the Templar Order expanded and built up its wealth. It was nearly instantaneous. Within 30 years of its founding the Templars had received so many donations of both property and funds, they were able to operate as an international bank, with commanderies spread across Europe and the holy land.

This growth in wealth of a religious order was unprecedented in scale and it was meticulously coordinated. There was nothing organic, experimental, or gradual about the process. No other religious order in history received as many donations as rapidly, or across such a vast geographic footprint, as the Knights Templar, and there is no satisfactory explanation.

Why would so many nobles from throughout western Europe, suddenly endow a new religious order with unprecedented wealth unless it was part of a well-laid out plan. This is cult behavior, and it is a sure sign that Frank, Norman, and Burgundian nobles were under Phoenician influence, and understood the purposes of the order.

It is interesting that so many historians insist on the Templars innocence, because there is compelling evidence of their guilt. And their apologists ignore the fact that the Templars were elitist, reclusive, and very unpopular with commoners.

Almost all other wealthy, privileged monastic orders took care to maintain charitable institutions and kept up the appearance of piety. The Templars were phenomenally wealthy, privileged, reclusive, secretive, and they dealt mainly with nobles and clergy. When their military presence in the Holy Land was no longer required they had no public support to fall back on, and Philip the Fair knew this before he moved against the order.

The real reason that the Knights Templars are always lauded in popular histories while their detractors are demonized is to keep up the fiction that the outrageous blasphemies, and perverted rituals that Templars were accused of are “not credible”. But they are credible, and they have been routine methods of initiation into Phoenician secret societies for millennia.

Unfortunately, Philip the Fair’s effort to confiscate the Templar’s ill-gotten loot and burn their leaders at the stake was insufficient. It seems more drastic measures will be needed.

De-Mythologizing the Middle Ages

The Knights Templars are just the tip of the Phoenician Iceberg of Crusades-related lies, distortions and omissions. Everyone recognizes that the Crusades were a turning point in European history but most historians fail to emphasize the degree that the movement was driven by commercial interests, or the enormous role that child trafficking and castration houses played in the enterprise, or the behind-the-scenes deals with Moslem traders that explain Crusader activities far better than Christian loyalties.

Historians also decline to emphasize the degree to which the great edifaces of the Middle Ages, from the fortified Castles of Europe, to the great Christian abbeys and Cathedrals, were financed and constructed by an occult network of Phoenician masons. And that we still, to this day, don’t know the secrets of how they were built.

The problem of sorting out truths from the mythology of the Middle Ages is complicated by the fact that there have always been a great many believers in the truths of Christianity, and Christians are often trusting of their leaders, and forgiving of their flaws. So while it is true that some appalling characters that fought under the banner of Christendom, it is also true that Phoenicians have been masters of controlled opposition for millennia. It is the nature of the beast, and their atrocious behavior does not impugn Christian moral teachings.

Still another reason the Crusades, in particular are difficult to sort out is that the idea that it was “God’s will” to return the holy land to Christendom was not something that historians invented after-the-fact. It was the way the movement was presented to Christians from the beginning, and many sincere people acted accordingly.

The Crusades were a complicated, many-faceted endeavor, with many bad-actors, and the only “good guys” in the whole disgraceful operation were naïve Christians.

The Duke Report and Mrs. HH Tackle the Crusades

We’re now ready to review the Phoenician Crusades podcasts, Parts I and II, with Peter Duke and Mrs. HH. An outline of the topics covered is listed below.

Phoenician Crusades, Part I—Part One highlights include topics that provide background to events and suspicious characters of Europe prior to the Crusading Era, such as:

13:45 — Temple-Banking networks and their relationship to the Knights Templars; and how the innovations in finance attributed to the Templars were borrowed from Ancient Phoenician financial networks.

28:10 —How Temples were built with secret chemical processes (i.e., explosives and geopolymer cement) rather than stonecutters. This is central to understanding the secrets of Freemasonry , ancient underground tunnels and hiding places, and even the current, ridiculous Tartarian psyop . Realizing that the great buildings of the classic age were built with alchemy ( solve et coagula ), rather than perfectly cut stones from distant quarries, helps you to comprehend the depth of the lies.

36:40 — Radhanite Jewish trading networks that operated from the Fall of Rome to Crusading Era, and their connections to Vikings.

44:40 — Human trafficking of white children before, during and After the Crusading Era, includes a discussion of the Black Sea Slave trading network and the Castration houses at Verdun, Prauge, and Venice, and video excepts about the Vikings/Normans role in child trafficking .

1:13:10 —The long term, close relationship between Vikings, Normans and Jews , and the significance of the Norman conquest of Northern France, England, and Southern Italy.

1:25:20 —The Rise of the Imperial Papacy, and its relationship to Normans and the “Investiture Controversy”

1:39:40—The Migration of Jewish trading networks from the Moslem Middle East to Christian Europe during the Crusading Era.

Phoenician Crusades, Part II—Part Two highlights focus on Genoa, Venice, the Reconquista in Spain, and the inexplicable behavior of the Crusaders. Only the first Crusade really accomplished what it set out to do, while all later crusades appeared to have an entirely different agenda.

3:45 — Events in Spain, England, Southern Italy, and Rome that laid the grondwork for the first crusade include, the Reconquest of Toledo in Spain, the Gregorian Reforms in Rome, and the Norman conquest of England and Southern Italy.

14:00 — The Commenda System led to the rise of Genoa , and its very significant role in the Crusades, and its close relationship to the Sephardim merchant-banking network.

30:00 — Venice’s backstory is very different from that of Genoa, and its role in the crusades was even more ignomaneous.

55:30 —The St. Sabas War kicked off 130 years of an apparent rivalry between Genoa and Venice, but the behavior of both Maritime Republics before, during, and after the St. Sabas war is inexplicable unless they were somehow in bed with the Karimi trading network based in Cairo all along.

1:09:30 — Templers Role in the Reconquista in Spain , and evidence that the success of the reconquista was tied directly to the Christian kings positive realationship with the Phoenician Sephardim.

1:19:30 —The Fall of the Templars in Iberia led to zero arrests or convictions and the transfer of most Templar property to Spanish Military orders with direct connections to the Spanish and Portuguese domination of Eastern trade in the 15th century.

1:24:10—Founding of Genoa’s Bank of St. George, and its connections to Sephardim and the Spanish Crown. We talk about what REALLY happened to the Spanish Silver coming from the Americas, and how the Bank of St. George was Europe’s first proto-Central Bank.

The purpose of our deep dive in the Phoenician Crusades (besides being a worthwhile distraction from E1ect1on related criminality), was to lay the groundwork for further investigation into Phoenician influence on western Civilization.

So what’s next? Our plan is to focus mostly on the Sephardic Phoenician merchant network of the 16th through 18th century, that evolved into the the globalist criminal enterprise of the modern age.

Phoenician Crusades and Phoenician Sephardim

We have already made a stab at the topic of Sephardic Phoenicians on a previous podcast. But almost every topic discussed in that video, and in our follow-up article, Phoenicians and Sephardic Jews bears directly on the many ways in which crypto-Phoenicians have been the hidden hand behind both Latin- and Anglo-American empires for over five centuries.

Topics discussed in Sephardic Phoenicians include

The Sephardic Diaspora and Conversos,

Columbus and the founding of Phoenician Latin America,

Control of the Latin American gold and silver trade, and the Atlantic Slave trade.

Portugal and Amersterdam and their domination of the Eastern Trade.

The City of London, the East India Company, and the Virginia Company

The Founding of the Phoenician Jesuit Order

The rise of global military-provisioning and intelligence networks

And the earliest Sephardic settlers of Anglo-America.

Each one of these topics could be expanded on at length to describe how the Phoenician-globalist criminal cartel of today emerged from Italian maritime republics of the Middle Ages and Sephardic merchant-banking networks that “went global” in 1492.

Our plan for 2027 is to put most of our effort into expanding on these connections in a articles and podcasts that help people make sense of the incredible corruption that pervades almost every institution around them. Once you see the Phoenician Hand behind the American Anglo Empire, you cannot unsee it.

These are difficult truths, but we need to face up because we cannot work our way to freedom without understanding invisible Phoenician chains that bind us.

How You Can Help End the Phoenician Reign of Terror

If you enjoy the work of Mrs. Heritage History and the Duke Report exposing the history and tactics of our Phoenician overlords you can support our substacks at The Duke Report™️ and Mrs. Heritage History.

But just as important as supporting our substacks, is to HELP GET THE WORD OUT. So if you could post Mrs. HH articles and podcasts on other social media channels or share them with your friends you would be helping to spread truth and doing a positive good.

Secret societies can only operate in secret, and by exposing their lies you TAKE AWAY THEIR POWER.

Mrs. HH does not have ANY social media accounts other than Substack, and she has been censored, shadow-banned, and unceremoniously removed from political chat groups on every platform we have posted on (even Substack).

So don’t assume that the information about Phoenicians we have spent 30 years researching will reach other people without your help. If you appreciate our research, please help by passing it on, and communicating what you have learned on or off substack.

This interview by James Delingpole, available on youtube, is a good introduction to Mrs. HH for newbies, but any article that you find interesting from the Mrs. HH Archive or Duke report Archive will do. Our research into the history of Phoenician influence on Western Civilization, and is NEVER “out of date”.

Have a wonderful FAKE E1ecti0n season, and GOD BLESS.