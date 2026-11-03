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Mike Cross's avatar
Mike Cross
2d

Truly revelatory, eye-opening work.

"So what’s next? Our plan is to focus mostly on the Sephardic Phoenician merchant network of the 16th through 18th century, that evolved into the the globalist criminal enterprise of the modern age."

A pity, from where I sit, that you aren't drawn further back towards the earliest roots of Punic faith -- to which, I believe, the teachings of Jesus Christ were consciously opposed ...

And before Christ, what wisdom did the Three Magi have, that caused them to travel from the East?

If the twin pillars of Hercules, like the Twin Towers, and the number 11, are all expressions of a Nihilo-Realism in which Reality is fundamentally dual (hence 0=2, and 1+1=3), then the gist of the four Aryan truths of Gautama Buddha, and the diametrically opposed worldview of Aryan Nihilo-Realism, hove into view more clearly than ever.

Anyway, thank you for making so transparent, as a true amateur historian, what previous "professional" (for which read on the Phoenician payroll) historians have helped keep secret.

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8 replies by Mrs. Heritage History and others
Horace the Menace's avatar
Horace the Menace
1d

Carvajal was indeed jewish: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antonio_Fernandez_Carvajal

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